Joni Mitchell is alive and well after inaccurate death report

Joni Mitchell pictured at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henrymcgee

Joni Mitchell fans were left in shock after a report claimed that the Canadian icon had died.

However, despite her recent health issues, the 78-year-old singer is still alive and well.

“I can confirm all is well, so this was done in error,” said a representative for Rhino Entertainment in a statement to Variety.

The report was accidentally published by People magazine, with Variety describing the inaccurate report as a “pre-write” obituary.

The headline, which was seen by the outlet, read “Joni Mitchell Dies at TK AGE,” People also tweeted out the story.

The “TK” abbreviation means “to come,” indicating further that the story was not ready for publishing.

Joni Mitchell recently addressed her health issues and recovery

The singer-songwriter suffered a brain aneurysm rupture in 2015 that left her having to learn to walk and talk again.

She subsequently cut down her media appearance and has been out of the spotlight and said as of 2020, “I got my speech back quickly, but the walking I’m still struggling with,” to The Guardian.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mitchell also revealed in the same interview that she hasn’t been writing or playing musical instruments as she focused on her recovery.

Last year, the iconic singer addressed her health issues at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors after picking up a lifetime achievement award at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

“I always think that polio was a rehearsal for the rest of my life,” she said, per NME. “I’ve had to come back several times from things. And this last one was a real whopper. But, you know, I’m hobbling along, but I’m doing all right!”

Mitchell is regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of her era and has earned ten Grammy Awards during her stellar career.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is known for timeless records such as Cactus Tree, The Arrangement, River, A Case of You, Big Yellow Taxi, For the Roses, People’s Parties, and The Hissing of Summer Lawns.

Joni Mitchell made a rare appearance at MusiCares 2022

Mitchell made a rare appearance as many stars performed tribute versions of her hit records in her honor as she was named MusiCares Person of the Year in April.

She spoke to the audience at the event and appeared radiant and healthy. “That was such an exciting musical evening for me,” she said as she accepted her award, continuing: “To hear my music performed so well by everybody who was on stage.”

In an incredible moment, Mitchell joined a tribute act and briefly sang along to one of her hits.

So great to see @JoniMitchell singing again!! At the @MusiCares tribute to Joni, she joined in during the "Big Yellow Taxi" finale led by @brandicarlile . Joni had not sang publicly since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015 pic.twitter.com/kMhoke01mr — Anthony Mason (@AnthonyMasonCBS) April 2, 2022

Despite the erroneous death report, Mitchell looked to be recovering from her brain aneurysm well.