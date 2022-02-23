Jojo Siwa sparkles in black crop top for viral TikTok Video set to Dove Cameron’s Boyfriend

JoJo Siwa participated in a TikTok trend set to Dove Cameron’s song Boyfriend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

If you happened to be scrolling on TikTok today, you may have seen JoJo Siwa’s latest contribution to the platform’s “boyfriend trend” on your For You Page.

The Dance Moms alum, Dancing With The Stars contestant, LGBTQ+ spokeswoman, and hair bow enthusiast took to the video-sharing platform to participate in one of the most popular trends currently circling around its users.

JoJo Siwa wore a black bra top and glitter makeup for the video

Since being on the hit reality shows Dance Moms and Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, JoJo has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as a high-energy performer. She has primarily connected with the younger generation and has become known to always be in flashy, colorful clothing.

Although her style has matured recently, now that she has turned 18 years old, she still tends to stick to the bright clothes and costumes she has become so recognized for. However, in the video, JoJo started off wearing only a black bra top and a pearl necklace.

The TikTok trend is set to Dove Cameron’s song, Boyfriend, which starts with the lyrics, “Now grab your wrist.”

JoJo grabbed her wrist and seamlessly transitioned to a new and improved version of herself – with a new hairstyle and eyes covered in extravegant jewels.

The song then said, “I could be a better boyfriend than him.” JoJo looked to the side and then looked directly into the camera as she gave a wink and smiled.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The pop star accompanied the video with the flirty caption, “Don’t blink.”

Dove Cameron commented on JoJo’s video herself

Among the many fan comments, the singer of the video’s song Dove Cameron chimed in on JoJo’s contribution to the trend. Cameron commented on the video, “it’s my baby.”

Pic credit: @itsjojosiwa/TikTok

Fans were quick to notice the commodity between the two performers. TikTok user @andreanoelle80 commented back to Cameron with, “Queens supporting queens 🙌 @Dove Cameron I think @JoJo Siwa broke the internet with your song.”

Pic credit: @itsjojosiwa/TikTok

Fans also pointed out JoJo’s makeup to be ‘Euphoria inspired’

Many fans have noticed JoJo’s use of dramatic, sparkly face gems as a connection to the hit HBO Max show, Euphoria. In Euphoria, HBO’s latest smash series that centers around a high school in California, many of the teenage girls tend to wear bright colored eyeshadow and similar jewels that JoJo was wearing in her video.

Euphoria character Maddy Perez showing off her bedazzled makeup. Pic credit: itsbarbz/YouTube

One TikTok user commented on JoJo’s connection to the hit show’s signature style. @jimmiepatrickk wrote, “jojo in her euphoria era.”

Pic credit: @itsjojosiwa/TikTok

Another user wrote, with a previous implication that JoJo has not actually watched the show before, “I love how u haven’t watched euphoria and have done euphoria themed makeup twice.”

Pic credit: @itsjojosiwa/TikTok

The young pop star is currently touring the country on her JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. Tour – which was originally supposed to take off in May of 2020. After a two-year pushback and drama with Nickelodeon, a company she has worked with for many years, JoJo has been performing in new cities weekly and documenting fun backstage moments on her TikTok.

Because of the constant content JoJo has already put out, fans can expect the inspirational singer to keep them entertained with more trends and backstage happenings as she continues on in the next stops of her tour.