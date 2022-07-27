JoJo Siwa says Dance Moms stress to blame for permanent bald spot

JoJo Siwa blamed her bald spot on the stress of filming Dance Moms. Pic credit: @itsjojosiwa/Instagram

JoJo Siwa has addressed and debunked the reasoning behind her permanent bald spot.

The 19-year-old phenomenon and Dancing with the Stars contestant first got a bite of the entertainment industry when she competed on the Lifetime show Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition at age 9.

Although she did not win the season, dance teacher Abby Lee Miller saw something special in JoJo as a dancer, and she was asked to be a part of the hit reality series Dance Moms.

After years of participation in the show, which included the stress of learning and performing new dance routines each week, dealing with yelling mothers, and all other aspects of filming a TV show, JoJo recently came forward about the effect it had on her body as a young child.

After shocking fans with her dramatic haircut earlier this year, the entertainer recently shared a TikTok video to address the permanent bald spot on her head that is more visible now that there’s less hair to cover it up.

JoJo revealed the bald spot to the camera with the added text, “When someone notices my bald spot and wonders what it’s from…”

JoJo Siwa said her bald spot came from the stress of Dance Moms

After showing off her bald spot, JoJo ended the TikTok by showing photos of her while on the show Dance Moms — notably crying in most of them.

@itsjojosiwa Stress rash on my head when I was on Dance moms lead to no more hair there 🫠 ♬ Carrying Your Love – David Morris

“Stress rash on my head when I was on Dance moms lead to no more hair there,” JoJo further revealed in the caption.

She also accompanied the video with the song Carrying Your Love to throw an ironic twist on the fact that the show caused her to carry quite the opposite.

JoJo debunked her signature ponytail as the reason for bald spot

Many fans took to the video’s comment section to point out what many may have cohesively assumed — that JoJo’s bald spot came from her years of sporting a slicked-back, tight ponytail.

One follower commented, “I’m confused it’s from tight pony tails?” JoJo found it necessary to create a response video.

In her follow-up video, the dancer explained that she always wore the ponytail on the other side of her head. She reiterated that she had a bad stress rash on that side, and while filming the show, she would pick at it in anxious situations.

“I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there,” she said.

Although filming such a demanding show may have led to some unfortunate circumstances, it seems as if JoJo has kept a positive outlook — even referring to herself as a member of the “stress rash squad.”