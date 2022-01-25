John Mulaney shares adorable photos to celebrate son Malcolm at 2 months old

John Mulaney at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater L.A. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn welcomed their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, last November after Mulaney’s divorce from Anna Marie Tendler.

Most of John Mulaney’s Instagram posts are information for his future tour dates, but he has two new posts to add to those: one photo of his son alone, and a post featuring a set of photos of himself and Malcolm as well as a photo of the two of them plus Olivia Munn.

Although some fans are still skeptical about the timeline of Mulaney and Munn’s relationship compared to the timeline of Mulaney and Tendler’s divorce, there’s no denying that these father-son photos are almost too adorable for the internet.

John Mulaney’s adorable father-son photo dump

The only thing better than one cute baby photo is multiple cute baby photos, and John Mulaney provided fans with eight such photos as well as a sweet photo of his new little family.

The photos featured on Mulaney’s Instagram account show him in a variety of places with baby Malcolm strapped to his chest via a baby carrier as well as a photo of himself and Olivia Munn with their baby.

John Mulaney captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion.”

This is far from the only comedically-sweet post Mulaney has shared of his son, as he shared the first photo on Christmas Eve welcoming Malcolm into the world.

Mulaney introduced his son to the world with a sweet caption reading, “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

While both Munn and Mulaney have been private about their relationship and Malcolm’s birth, both have been posting more pictures of their son as time has passed. Munn has posted more pictures featuring Mulaney as well.

Source says Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are growing closer while raising their son

Us Magazine reports that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s relationship has only gotten stronger since the birth of their son.

A source told Us Magazine that Munn and Mulaney are “both very in love with their baby boy. All seems to be going great with John. Having a baby has certainly brought them closer. She’s usually more private about her relationship but now she’s sharing more pics. It’s an exciting time.”

The source notes that Mulaney will be kicking off his From Scratch tour in March and will be on tour through July, but Mulaney will be around for the time being.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn began dating in May 2021, around the same time that John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler announced their divorce.

While Munn and Mulaney appear to be growing closer, Tendler told Harper’s BAZAAR their divorce was “totally shocking.” Tendler revealed she “had a lot of bad days and medium days. I wouldn’t say I had any good days until the summer. In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.”

As a result of the backlash from the timing of their relationship, Olivia Munn has resorted to staying private about most of the details of their lives together. For the time being, Munn is focused on raising their son. However, many friends believe things are looking up for the couple as Munn has begun posting more pictures of their baby and Mulaney on her social media.