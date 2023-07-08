John Boyega reveals he talked to Jamie Foxx, gives health update

Jamie Foxx has been away from the public spotlight for several months as he recovers from his health scare this past April.

Friends and fans have expressed ongoing concern for Foxx’s situation, as Foxx’s daughter previously revealed that he had suffered an undisclosed “medical complication.”

Not many details have been made available about the complication or the timetable for Foxx’s recovery and potential return to the entertainment world.

That’s brought about many reports based on unsubstantiated rumors and comments from undisclosed sources, leaving many people still wondering about Foxx.

Celebrities including Mike Tyson, Martin Lawrence, and Nick Cannon have all commented and expressed their support, but none of them have reported having close contact with Foxx since the health scare.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, his co-star John Boyega recently shed some light on the situation, indicating he’s now talked to Foxx and gave an update about the actor’s situation.

John Boyega says Jamie Foxx is ‘all good’ amid recovery

The upcoming Netflix film, They Cloned Tyrone will feature Jamie Foxx and co-stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Foxx’s Instagram account shared the trailer for the film upon its release online, prompting many to think Foxx had returned to social media.

Foxx wasn’t present for the movie’s premiere several weeks ago in Miami, Florida, with his two co-stars, who expressed they hoped he was getting back to better health. At that time, Boyega also said he’d tried to call Foxx, but the actor wasn’t responding.

In late June, Boyega revealed that his co-star had “finally picked up the phone.” More recently, Boyega provided a further update about Foxx’s situation during an ET Canada interview, including Parris.

“Yeah. He’s all good. He’s all good,” Boyega told ET Canada. “So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all.”

“Giving people space to heal how they need to do,” Parris added regarding the situation.

Foxx’s family has mostly maintained privacy over the undisclosed medical situation, with only a few updates from Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx. The first was to inform everyone that her father had suffered a “medical complication” while in Atlanta, Georgia, to film Back In Action.

Foxx was hospitalized in April, then went to a rehabilitation facility

Foxx was hospitalized in Atlanta following April’s health scare. He was eventually released, although the family never made that release public. Unsubstantiated rumors began to pop up via various gossip outlets, citing unnamed sources for quotes and suggesting he was still in the hospital.

In May, Monsters and Critics reported Foxx’s daughter provided another update to refute rumors that her dad’s inner circle was hoping for the best while also “preparing for the worst.”

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne wrote on an IG Story slide, adding, “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

As of this writing, it’s believed that Foxx is in a rehabilitation facility in Chicago, where he has been recuperating for several months. That rehab facility reportedly specializes in helping patients with spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and strokes, among other health conditions.

Foxx’s original medical complication and current condition are still unknown. Still, based on Boyega’s claims, he is recovering well and will return as soon as he feels ready to return to the public spotlight.