Jamie Foxx’s co-star John Boyega says he’s ‘been calling’ actor since health scare

Actor Johny Boyega is among the many Hollywood stars who have expressed concern for their friend and co-star Jamie Foxx during the Oscar winner’s recovery from a health scare several months ago.

Boyega recently said he’s “been calling” Foxx since his hospitalization occurred in mid-April when the actor was filming a Netflix movie.

Foxx and Boyega are co-stars in another Netflix film, They Cloned Tyrone. Netflix recently released its official trailer and held a premiere for the movie.

With the trailer’s arrival, Foxx seemingly returned to social media to share the trailer, and fans reacted by continuing to show concern about his health.

During the movie’s premiere on Wednesday at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, Florida, Boyega and co-star Teyonah Parris were on hand to promote the film.

They also spoke about Foxx’s situation, with both actors wishing him well as he continues rehabilitating in Chicago.

Actor Jamie Foxx wasn’t part of the recent premiere of the sci-fi dramedy They Cloned Tyrone, about a month ahead of its widespread release on Netflix.

However, main cast members Boyega and Parris were there, sharing their thoughts about their friend and co-star.

“I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with, and we just wish him all the best,” Boyega said.

Boyega, who achieved fame as Finn in Disney’s new Star Wars trilogy, also said he’s tried to contact Foxx multiple times since the actor’s hospitalization.

“I’ve been calling. I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Parris also expressed best wishes for her co-star’s “recovery and healing” following his health scare in April.

“He’s just so amazing,” she said. “It was just such an honor to work with him. He’s so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun.”

Parris also indicated how much fun it was to work with Foxx as he was “lively” and brought “such an energy to the set.”

Trailer arrived for Foxx’s upcoming Netflix movie as the actor recovers

A few days ago, Netflix released the trailer for director Juel Taylor’s They Cloned Tyrone, an homage to the Blaxploitation films of the 1970s.

In the movie, Foxx plays Slick Charles, teaming up with Boyega’s Fontaine and Teyonah Parris’ Yo-Yo.

Based on the synopsis, the trio is trying to unravel a “nefarious government conspiracy” after various “eerie events” occur. Additional cast members include Kiefer Sutherland and David Alan Grier.

It marks Foxx’s return to Netflix, as he appeared in the streaming platform’s 2022 action, horror, and comedy film, Day Shift. It co-starred Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, and Meagan Good, among others in the cast.

They Cloned Tyrone wrapped up filming in April 2021, based on @netflixfilm’s Instagram post. During Foxx’s health scare this past April, he was filming Back In Action, which co-stars Cameron Diaz. A release date for Back In Action has yet to be announced.

Foxx was hospitalized during the movie’s filming, with his daughter later providing an online statement that her dad had suffered an undisclosed “medical complication.”

While rumors have swirled about Foxx’s health and recovery, few details have been revealed as his family has maintained privacy during the situation.

In mid-May, Foxx’s daughter Corinne shared an additional update to let everyone know her dad was out of the hospital and recuperating, as she refuted unsubstantiated reports about Foxx’s inner circle “preparing for the worst.”

Foxx was eventually released from the hospital and began rehabilitation for his health condition at a Chicago facility, where he is currently staying.

They Cloned Tyrone premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 21, 2023.