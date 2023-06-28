John Boyega gives Jamie Foxx update: ‘He finally picked up the phone’

John Boyega has been trying to get in touch with co-star Jamie Foxx ever since Jamie’s mysterious medical condition ailed the actor, and finally has had some success.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that John had been calling Jamie nearly every day but was having no luck getting in touch with the actor.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” the actor told People at the Hollywood premiere of his and Jamie’s new film, They Cloned Tyrone.

“He’s doing well. And then, you know, we [are] just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return,” John added.

“I gave him the well-wishes directly. I gave him all the well-wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

This is a promising change as Jamie’s family has been rather quiet about the situation, and there has been no real word from the actor himself, either.

Jamie Foxx reportedly recovering

John Boyega wasn’t the only person involved with They Cloned Tyrone who has been worried about Jamie’s health, and Datari Turner, co-producer of the film, spoke out about the star’s current health.

“He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good,” Turner advised, adding that their directed had spoken to Jamie and that “he’s in really, really good shape and spirits.”

“He’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon,” Datari concluded.

This is a good sign for fans, family, and friends of Jamie, who have all been very concerned about the actor’s health since the scare began.

What is Jamie Foxx’s undisclosed medical complication?

Jamie and his family have been rather tight-lipped about what’s going on and how things are going, other than the occasional update that Jamie is still alive and getting better.

There have been many unsubstantiated rumors circling about the actor, including one that he was allegedly blind and paralyzed from receiving his COVID-19 vaccination.

That rumor was quickly shut down by Jamie’s reps, who made sure to let everyone know that this unfounded claim was nowhere near the truth.

The closest hint we’ve gotten to what’s going on with Jamie Foxx is through Mike Tyson.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mike reportedly said that Jamie had a stroke while on the Valuetainment: PBD Podcast, though no one has confirmed or denied this statement.

For now, fans will have to keep an eye and ear out to see how Jamie’s recovery goes, but it seems that the actor will be back in front of the camera before too long.