Joe Jonas stuns in sparkly jacket for Louis Vuitton

Joe Jonas showed off a unique sparkly jacket for Louis Vuitton. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/CarrieNelson

Joe Jonas showed off a unique sparkly jacket at the Paris Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 collection runway show.

The American singer-songwriter dressed to the nines as he showed up to sit front row at one of the most star-studded shows at Paris Fashion Week.

Featuring a gorgeous silver bomber jacket with embellished detailing and pyramid-shaped buttons, the Jonas Brother screamed high fashion.

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 Womenswear Runway Show was one of the last shows at Paris Fashion Week, which started on September 6 and ended on October 4, so it was a great time to make a splash.

The show occurred at Cour Carrée, a beautiful courtyard outside of the Louvre Palace, on Tuesday, October 4 at 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time.

Joe was joined by many other familiar faces like Janet Jackson, Millie Bobby Brown, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and his wife Sophie Turner.

He took to his Instagram to show his 12.8 million followers his look which he captioned, “Paris for the @louisvuitton fashion show 🇫🇷 Congratulations @NicolasGhesquiere on a beautiful collection!! #ParisFashionWeek #LVSS23 📸 @mathilde.baccar.”

Joe Jonas’ and Sophie Turner’s Louis Vuitton looks

Joe opted for a glamorous look featuring a dazzling bomber jacket, black dress pants, and shiny black boots with the designer’s signature logo on the sole.

His shoes are the Louis Vuitton Chelsea Boot, which features a sturdy yet lightweight micro outsole and glazed calf leather. They retail for $1,220 and are unfortunately out of stock.

His stunning wife, Sophie Turner, also went for a high-fashion look with a gray oversized blazer, black leather flared pants, a crop top with a dainty silver chain, and pair of pointed black pumps.

Sophie wore a slicked-back ponytail and a sharp jet-black eyeliner look that showed off her fierce icy blue eyes.

The famous duo looked incredible as they posed for the camera before watching the new Louis Vuitton Spring/Sumer 2023 collection release.

Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquiere focused his Spring/Summer 2023 collection for Louis Vuitton on enlarging and highlighting the small details of the brand.

During the show, many of the looks contained large versions of the brand’s iconic products, like the iconic Key Pouch.

According to the Fashionista, this show has the most stacked front row of the whole fashion month, with many huge celebrities looking to see the new Spring 2023 collection.

To watch the whole runway show, visit the official Louis Vuitton website.