Jimmy Fallon blackface: Comedian apologizes for old sketch impersonating Chris Rock on SNL

Jimmy Fallon used blackface to impersonate Chris Rock during a 2000 episode of Saturday Night Live. Now, the late-night host has issued an apology for doing it.

A social media storm took place on Tuesday as many people started to become aware that the sketch even taking place. The resurfaced clip has put Fallon in a really negative light.

Jimmy Fallon apologizes for using blackface

Fallon is someone who uses social media quite often and his show interacts with people on Twitter all of the time. He knows the power of the users and he reacted quickly to issue an apology.

In the Twitter post shared below, Fallon confirms that he did use blackface while playing Chris Rock in the sketch. He goes on to apologize for doing it and thanking his fans.

The skit itself also included Darrell Hammond playing Regis Philbin and it aired during a live episode of SNL roughly 20 years ago. It is unclear why it suddenly resurfaced so many years later.

The comedian ended the post by saying, “and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

Twitter reacts to news of Jimmy Fallon blackface

There was a definite split between people supporting Fallon and accepting his apology, and those people who didn’t want to hear any excuses for why he ever did a sketch in blackface.

One Twitter user stated, “It’s sad that a comedian that has done nothing but give back to his community has to apologize for a skit that was written by someone else 20 years ago.”

Comedian Dave Weasel posted that, “Mannnnnnnnnnn that was 20 years ago, ask Chris Rock what he thinks about it and that should be the level to guage the outrage, okay other white people?[sic]”

Weasel would also make another post later that reads, “People should seek Fallon’s intent here. Was he meaning to be racist or was it a silly impression? There are real racial injustices RIGHT NOW to point the pitchforks at, that’s all I’m saying. Okay other white people?”

Another fan on Twitter posted, “Jimmy you didn’t have to apologize. It’s was just a skit. We all knew you were impersonating Chris Rock. I hate that you had to post this tweet. We love you.[sic]”

One person took it upon themselves to address the commenters themselves:

all the white ppl in the comments saying he doesn’t have to apologize….

1. not your place to determine whether or not he has to apologize

2. blackface is bad and unquestionably offensive, as fallon stated

3. many members of the black community called for an apology — Justice for Aimee Stephens (@xdubyaa) May 27, 2020

Jimmy Fallon will likely have to address this on his show as well. As for Chris Rock, he has not yet issued a statement about the Twitter storm currently taking place.