Jeremy Renner is recovering from two surgeries after suffering ‘blunt chest trauma’ in snow plow accident

An update has been given on Jeremy Renner’s condition after he was involved in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Jeremy Renner is reportedly now recovering in the ICU after undergoing two surgeries following a serious snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. News broke late on Sunday that the 51-year-old actor was in “critical but stable condition” after the accident, though no further details were released at the time.

While the nature of his injuries was unclear at the time, it has since been confirmed that Renner suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

A representative of Renner’s also revealed that the actor had undergone two surgeries. As of Monday evening, though, he was out of surgery and recovering in the ICU.

His condition has reportedly not changed as he remains in critical but stable condition in the ICU. His family also released a statement on Monday to express their gratitude for Renner’s care team at the hospital and his fans’ support and well wishes.

A spokesperson for Renner stated, “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families.”

The statement declared that the family was “overwhelmed” with the immense “outpouring of love and support” from his fans. Both fans and colleagues of Renner have taken to social media to send kind thoughts and wishes to the Marvel and Mayor of Kingstown actor.

Jeremy Renner suffered a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day

The snow plow accident that caused Renner’s injuries occurred around 9:00 a.m. PST on Sunday near Mount Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada. He was spending the holidays at his five-bedroom home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, when the incident occurred.

The secluded home is where the actor kept an assortment of snow plows, tractors, and other vehicles that he would work on renovating. Just days before the incident, he had posted about the unprecedented snowfall in Lake Tahoe.

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

On Sunday morning, medical personnel was called to Renner’s location after being alerted to a traumatic injury. After arriving, they arranged for him to be airlifted to the local hospital.

He was the only individual involved in the weather-related incident with the snow plow. New reports from TMZ have claimed that the accident involved a Snowcat.

A Snowcat is a trucked-sized vehicle used for plowing snow. A neighbor told TMZ that Renner was using the machine to clear a ledge of snow that had formed around his home.

However, his leg somehow became caught underneath the Snowcat and was rolled over by the machine. A witness on site reportedly applied a tourniquet to Renner’s leg, but he still suffered significant blood loss.

The Snowcat has since been impounded by the authorities as they investigate what led to the accident.

James Gunn, Mark Ruffalo, and more send well wishes to Renner

Renner is best known for portraying Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Mike McLusky in the crime drama Mayor of Kingstown. Since the accident, many of his co-stars and colleagues have shared that their thoughts and well wishes are with Renner.

Gunn, who worked with Renner on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, sent out a simple sweet message to Renner on Monday.

Mark Ruffalo, who portrays the Hulk in the MCU, shared a message on his Instagram Story urging his followers to send “prayers” and “healing goodness” Renner’s way.

Loki voice actress Tara Strong also sent a sweet message to Renner wishing him a full recovery and stating that she had loved him “for decades.”

My sweet @JeremyRenner. Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the #MCU. Sending you & your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery. #JeremyRenner pic.twitter.com/6X248TLOqC — tara strong (@tarastrong) January 2, 2023

Fans of Renner have also taken to social media, sharing heartfelt messages about their love for the actor and their hopes for his recovery.

I can’t sleep after hearing the news about Jeremy Renner. I’m legit sad & scared. To our partner in crime, our favorite Avenger💜🏹Prayers to you & your Family. Really praying for speedy recovery…C’mon Hawkeye! We need you!😢🫶🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/0oAhoMAYwk — Marika (@TrueHaizGrit) January 2, 2023

Renner’s fans and colleagues have kept his name steadily trending on social media as they rally around him in light of the accident.