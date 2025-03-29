Jenny McCarthy explains how she ‘almost died’ from eating carbs

Jenny McCarthy says her former eating habits pushed her to the brink of death.

The Masked Singer judge recently spoke with Maria Menounos on her Heal Squad podcast.

During their chat, Jenny opened up about her journey to heal several health issues.

As she shared, she’s been suffering from Celiac disease, several food allergies, Hashimoto’s, leaky gut syndrome, candidiasis, and some “arthritic stuff.”

But before she embarked on her current healing journey, Jenny had adhered to a vegan diet—something she says “literally almost” killed her.

Amid her quest to heal her issues, Jenny tried a vegan diet, but it was not the answer.

Jenny was ‘literally dying’ on a vegan diet

“I tried vegan, and I almost died. I literally almost died,” Jenny confessed. “I became so ill from being a vegan because I can’t have carbs, and everything’s a carb.”

“Like, I was literally dying,” Jenny added. “I was exhausted, fatigued… I was a mess.”

So, in an effort to turn her health around, Jenny tried a carnivore diet, which consists of eating meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, fish, some dairy products, and, of course, water.

Jenny’s energy levels have been boosted, and as a result, she’s been able to forgo multiple daily laxatives.

She also revealed that she’d tried a blood-type-based diet, which has been “f**king incredible” for her well-being.

Jenny urged her listeners, however, to do what works for them and not use her story as a one-size-fits-all fix.

Jenny is working with a team of doctors and scientists on a new ‘tinfoil hat’ treatment

Later in the episode, Jenny discussed a new treatment that took Maria by surprise: nicotine patch therapy.

According to Jenny, the use of low-dose nicotine patches could potentially benefit those dealing with type 1 diabetes and COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

Jenny admitted the concept is a “little bit tinfoil hat” at the moment, but its benefits look promising.

Jenny told Maria that she’s “way ahead of everybody else” and has been working with a group of doctors and scientists who say the treatment will become more common.

“I highly, highly urge you to look into the nicotine patch for its low dose – it’s like, in between your shoulders – and it is doing remarkable things for people with the COVID vaccine injuries, people with chronic fatigue, but also they’re saying type 1 diabetes.”

Maria was intrigued by Jenny’s admission and made a note to look into the therapy for herself and have some advocates in the field as future guests on her podcast.