Jennifer Lopez wore the most iconic GRAMMYs dress — Remember this green Versace stunner?

Jennifer Lopez wore one of the most iconic dresses to the Grammy Awards 22 years ago.

Fans are tuned in to watch the 64th Annual Grammy Awards as 2022’s hottest artists accept awards and give stellar performances. However, some may be reminiscing about outfits past, particularly one hot outfit from the year 2000.

Jennifer Lopez was becoming more and more famous when the new millennium came around, and her appearance at the 42nd Grammy Awards only pushed her further.

JLo showed up in a green jungle Versace dress that wowed the audience and attendees alike. The sheer fabric had imprints of greenery and leaves but left little to the imagination.

Not only was the dress almost completely sheer, but the neckline was a deep v-neck that went beneath her belly button.

See Jennifer Lopez’s iconic green jungle dress from the GRAMMYs

Jennifer Lopez turned heads almost the minute she arrived at the Grammy Awards in 2000. She had already made her name as an actress, singer, and dancer, but her fame was still growing.

She took to the red carpet with her then-boyfriend, Diddy, but all eyes were on her.



Many would think such an iconic dress would have a brilliant backstory but may be surprised to hear how JLo picked her dress of choice that year.



The story of Jennifer Lopez’s iconic GRAMMYs dress

When it comes to choosing an outfit for an event like the GRAMMY Awards, many people would spend a significant amount of time picking out the perfect ensemble for the occasion.

However, Jennifer Lopez didn’t give much thought to the dress that would turn into the most iconic look of her life.

Biography reports that JLo chose her dress that same day. She tried on a total of three dresses, but she and her team decided the green Versace jungle dress was the right one for the awards ceremony.

Members of her team did try to convince her to wear a different dress because other celebrities had worn versions of the Versace dress before, but ultimately the star knew she didn’t have enough time to pick something else and went with the green dress.

She recalled the moment she walked on stage there, saying, “When we walked out on stage, there was this murmur in the crowd. Everybody started clapping and I was smiling, trying to be normal.”

She added, “[It was] just one of those perfect moments: I walked out on stage and it kind of blew open and the dress was just provocative enough, I guess, to make people really interested. It’s like when Marilyn [Monroe’s] dress blew up. Even though she held it down, it was still like, ‘Oh my god!’”

Despite the dress being a last-minute choice, it was one that fans would remember forever. JLo kicked off the millennium in style.