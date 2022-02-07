Jennifer Lopez reveals what destroyed her relationship with Ben Affleck in the 2000s

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about what led to the end of her relationship with Ben Affleck in the 2000s.

Lopez revealed that the criticism in the spotlight was what led to the pair calling it quits.

“Here was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life,” Lopez told Rolling Stones.

She continued, “It was brutal. It was brutal. It’s one of those things that you bury very deeply so you can move on and get about your business. It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life.”

Lopez also revealed what she’s doing differently this time around: “I won’t talk about it a lot. We’ve both grown. We’re the same, and we’re different. And that’s what’s nice. Having a second chance at real love… yeah. Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what’s real, what’s not real. So, it’s just — the game has changed. Again, I’m trying not to say too much.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had a long history together.

They first met in 2001 on the set of the movie, Gigli. They then became engaged in 2002.

The couple had a high-profile romance, appearing in public at several events. Affleck even famously appeared in Lopez’s music video for her hit Jenny From the Block.

However, their relationship came to an end in 2004.

Lopez moved on with Marc Anthony, with whom she had twins. Affleck moved on with Jennifer Garner.

After her divorce from Marc Anthony, Lopez dated Alex Rodriguez. When she and Rodriguez split in April 2021, she rekindled her romance with Affleck.

Lopez recently gushed about Affleck to People: “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance. When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing, and we don’t take it for granted.”

Marry Me

In the interview with Rolling Stones, Lopez also speaks about her new movie, Marry Me.

The film stars Lopez alongside Owen Wilson.

In the film, Lopez plays a pop star who marries a stranger (Owen Wilson’s character) after he proposes through a sign at one of her concerts.

Marry Me will be hitting the theaters on February 11.