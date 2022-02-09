Jennifer Lopez reveals that her kids don’t think she’s cool. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that her kids don’t think she’s cool.

The mother of two opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about her relationship with her 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

“I’m a very affectionate mom. I like to hug them and kiss them a lot and you know, always talking to them sweet and everything. And now they’re like, ‘Mom, no. Don’t get out of the car at school.’ Like that type of thing,” the singer and actress told Ellen.

Ellen then questioned why the twins would react that way, given that their mother is an entertainment icon.

“They love it and they don’t. I think they’re very proud and they love me, I love them,” Lopez continued.

She also mentioned the challenges her twins face with having a famous mother and said, “The three of us are like super, super close. But it’s a thing that people know who their mom is. They’re navigating that. They’re teenagers now… their friends know things. There’s so much on the internet…so it’s crazy.”

Jennifer Lopez talks raising teenagers

Lopez previously spoke to People about what it’s like raising teenagers.

She said, “Everybody’s growing up, they’re not babies anymore, so you can’t just take them on your lap and tell them it’s going to be okay. They’re venturing out, they’re being their own people and it’s us just trying to keep up.”

The twins, whom Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, will be turning 14 later this month.

Lopez and Anthony have been co-parenting, as evidenced by an Instagram post by Anthony in 2019.

The photo shows Anthony and Lopez holding their daughter’s hand as they took her to her recital.

Anthony captioned the photo, “Nothing but love between us.”

Jennifer Lopez’s lessons to her kids

Lopez also talked about what lessons she’s trying to teach her kids as they grow up.

She shared that she’s “always trying to let them know how much I love them and that loving yourself is so important.”

She continued, “Little key things like your thoughts create your life so to think positive, that all their feelings are okay and that people should always treat you well, and you’re not a victim to anybody. Things you want them to know so they can be in good, healthy relationships with their friends, and then when they finally fall in love with somebody.”