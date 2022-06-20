Jennifer Lopez gushes over Ben Affleck in sweet Father’s Day post

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021. Pic credit: Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez posted a sweet Father’s Day tribute for her fiancé Ben Affleck.

Although the two have no children together, Ben shares daughters Violet Affleck, 16, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 13, and son Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50.

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to wish Ben Affleck a Happy Father’s Day

Taking to her Instagram page, J.Lo shared a video of clips of her and Ben together. The video also played along to Jennifer’s 2002 song Dear Ben, which she dedicated to him.

In her caption, the 52 year old wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love. For my full Father’s Day post go to OnTheJLo.com.”

Ben and Jennifer rekindled their relationship in 2021, nearly 20 years after they called off their wedding in 2003.

Also a parent herself, Jennifer shares twins, 14, Emme and Maximilian with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez feels ‘lucky and happy’ to be back with Ben Affleck

Speaking about her relationship earlier this year, Jennifer told People Magazine: “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled.”

She added: “[This time] we both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

Jennifer revealed that she wants to do ” everything” to protect her relationship that is so “happy and loving”.

“It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. … There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice, J.Lo said. “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”

Before reconciling with Ben, Jennifer had been in a four year relationship and two year engagement with Alex Rodriguez.

The singer and actress also took to Instagram to wish her father David Lopez a Happy Father’s Day.

Sharing snaps of her and her dad, she said: “#HappyFathersDay to the best daddy ever! For my full Father’s Day post go to OnTheJLo.com #linkinbio.”