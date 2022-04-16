Jennifer Aniston rocks new hairdo while massaging Adam Sandler’s beard

Jennifer Aniston massages Adam Sandler’s beard. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jennifer Aniston looked sensational opposite Adam Sandler rocking a new hairstyle. The comedian was sporting a long beard and allowed his co-star to get her hands on it.

Last week, the pair finished filming the sequel to their 2019 Netflix comedy, Murder Mystery.

Aniston and Sandler shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos of the upcoming movie.

The actors appeared to have a fun time on set, filming part of the movie in Paris.

In 2011, Aniston starred opposite Adam Sandler in the romantic comedy Just Go with It in which she played an office manager posing as the spouse of a plastic surgeon.

Jennifer Aniston moisturizes Adam Sandler’s beard in a new video

Jennifer Aniston promoted the launch of her travel-sized hair and skin products Lolavie earlier this week with Sandler.

“Our @lolavie minis have arrived! (launching today) @adamsandler approved ✔️🧔🏻‍♂️❤️🥰,,” she wrote in the caption.

Aniston says she loves the actor’s beard in the video and applies a Lolavie product to his facial hair, to Sandler’s delight.

The Uncut Gems actor said he loves the smell and texture of Aniston’s latest product launch, stamping his approval.

Aniston launched the brand in September 2021 after decades of fans demanding to know the secret behind her stunning hair.

The 53-year-old actress revealed how involved she was in the process of developing the products. “We’ve been in development for almost five years,” she told Allure Magazine.

She continued, “I had been involved in another hair company years ago, and that’s where I got the bug of getting to go behind the scenes of how you [choose] ingredients and the process of development and marketing and all of that.”

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her sleep issues

The Friends star opened up about her sleep issues in a new interview. Aniston suffered from sleepwalking, insomnia, and sleep anxiety; she explained how it affected her life to PEOPLE magazine.

“I think it started somewhere in my 30s or even earlier, but you just don’t start to notice the effects of a lack of sleep when we’re younger because we’re so invincible,” Aniston said, continuing,

“It began as something that I would just accept and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day and your work and your mind function and your physique.”

She attributed her insomnia to her anxiety about falling asleep, thus making it more challenging to get a night’s rest.

Aniston also spoke to the publication about sleepwalking, revealing that she would set off house alarms. The Hollywood star sought medical attention to deal with her sleep problems, taking a drug-free approach.

Aniston said she leaves her phone out of her room, performs yoga stretches, and tries to keep to a sleep schedule.