Jenna Jameson hospitalized with Guillain Barre Syndrome, husband says she ‘wasn’t able to walk’

Jenna Jameson, a former adult film star, has reportedly lost the ability to walk. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide and @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson is currently in hospital after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

On Saturday, the former adult star’s husband, Lior Bitton, revealed the news on Instagram that his 47-year-old wife is unable to walk.

Jameson later thanked her fans for their love and support.

“Then she came back home, and she couldn’t carry herself,” Bitton said in a video on Saturday posted on Jameson’s account, continuing:

“Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn’t able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed. And then within two days, it got really not so good, her legs started to not hold her, she wasn’t able to walk.”

In the caption, the Israeli businessman said the hospital did: “CT, MRI, and Spinal Tap tests” to find out what’s going on with her before updating the caption, revealing she has Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Jenna Jameson speaks from the hospital about her diagnosis

The former adult star took to Instagram to update her followers about her diagnosis from the hospital.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Hey guys, first of all thank you for all the love and support through my DMs. I see each and every one of you, and I appreciate it. The doctors suspect Guillain-Barré syndrome and have started my IVIG treatment. I am in the hospital and will likely remain here until treatment is complete. I hope to be out of here soon.”

Jameson, a noted anti-vaxxer, wanted her supporters to know that she did not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“PS I did NOT get the jab or any jab. This is NOT a reaction to the jab. Thank you for your concern.”

What is Guillain-Barré syndrome?

The CDC describes the syndrome as a rare, autoimmune disorder in which a person’s immune system attacks their nerves; this can lead to muscle weakness and paralysis.

Consistent with Jameson’s symptoms, the CDC notes that people with the condition experience weakness in both legs, but it can spread to other parts of the body.

Jameson’s diet may have been a factor

Jameson promotes the Keto diet on her social media, crediting the eating habit in helping her lose about 80 pounds after giving birth to her daughter in 2017.

According to the New York Post, the diet, which consists of high protein, high fat, and low carbs, could have exacerbated her symptoms.

“I do think it does play a role in how severe her symptoms are because she is likely undernourished given a severe keto diet,” nutrition guru Brigitte Zeitlin said to the publication.

“If that is still the same type of keto she was following, yes, she would be undernourished.”

The most common cause of Guillain-Barré is a food-borne bacterium called campylobacter, found in undercooked chicken.

The former adult star also reportedly has a yo-yo diet and has a low intake of vegetables and fruit.