Jason Momoa all smiles in a pink jacket and purple pajamas at Netflix’s Slumberland premiere

Jason Momoa attends premiere of Netflix’s ‘Slumberland’. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BillyBennight/AdMedia

Attending the premiere of the new Netflix movie, Slumberland, in which he stars, Jason Momoa went along with the theme at the AMC Century City in Los Angeles.

Rocking a pair of deep purple satin pajamas with white piping detail and buttons, he accompanied them with leopard-print slippers.

He topped the unusual ensemble with a faded dusty pink velvet coat, which he can be seen wearing in the film, with long sleeves and military-style gold fringed epaulets on each shoulder.

On both lapels of the calf-length coat, Jason sported a collection of badges and brooches. These included a silver medal in the shape of a star with an image of a sailing boat, a gold sunray brooch, and a badge that appeared to say “cash”.

The actor chose to slick back his locks into a man bun which was shaved closely at the sides and kept his facial hair with a full pointed beard.

Doing his customary Shaka sign with his hand for the cameras he looked relaxed, tanned, and happy to be there.

Jason Momoa sticks to the theme of new Netflix movie, Slumberland. Pic credit: MediaPunch/BACKGRID

Jason Momoa’s Slumberland movie

In the new epic family adventure from the director of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” Jason stars with young Marlow Barkley and Chris O’Dowd.

Joined by a larger-than-life outlaw, played by Jason, a daring young orphan journeys through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish.

Jason Momoa’s sense of style

Aquaman star, Jason, 43, whose Instagram page, @prideofgypsies, boasts 17.2 million followers, has always had an uncompromising sense of fashion and often uses his platform for good.

And he is clearly a big fan of pink as seen in this post promoting the So iLL x On The Roam collection of socks from small family-owned business in North Carolina, @soillcanada, which are packaged plastic free.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) Dressed in the dusty pink range, Jason wore the socks with a pattern echoing his own Hawaiian heritage-inspired tattoos, which was repeated on the hi-top trainers and sports shirt.

He added a burgundy-colored beanie and a pair of salmon-pink trousers as he leaned against a pink bike.

Jason even has the same arrow-style symbol tattooed in three lines along the shaved side of his head, showing how important his heritage is to him.

The actor recently shaved off the sides of his trademark long locks to highlight the problem of single-use plastic. He is the founder of Mananalu, whose goal is to “unplastic” the planet.

Slumberland premieres on Netflix on 18 November