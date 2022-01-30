Janet Jackson’s net worth in 2022 is staggering — Here’s how rich the Rhythm Nation star really is

Janet Jackson in Why Did I Get Married Too. Pic credit: Lionsgate

Janet Jackson is a very wealthy woman and she could have been even richer, but she chose not to sell her love for money.

Jackson is in the news, with an A&E documentary based on her life hitting this past week.

She talked about her Super Bowl halftime show scandal from years ago, taking the full blame for the incident and pushing it under the rug.

However, while that moment hurt Janet’s reputation, she never took a blow to her bank account.

Janet Jackson is staggeringly rich

Janet Jackson started making money at a young age. The younger singer of the biggest musician on the planet, Janet followed in Michael Jackson’s footsteps.

Janet never quite reached the level of Michael Jackson, but she is one of the most successful musical stars in the world.

Janet built a massive musical empire and she moved on into the production side of things. She also worked for much of her life as an actress, appearing in everything from Diff’rent Strokes, The Love Boat, and Good Times in her younger days.

As an adult, she released some of the best-selling albums of the 80s and 90s, including Control and Rhythm Nation.

In 1991, she signed a record deal with Virgin Records for $32 million. She renewed the deal for an astonishing $80 million with a higher royalty amount.

Janet also kept acting with big roles in movies like Poetic Justice with Regina King and Tupac Shakur, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, and Why Did I Get Married.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Janet Jackson is worth $180 million in 2022.

Janet Jackson net worth built with marriage

Janet Jackson reportedly made up to $200 million more when it comes to her net worth.

Janet was married three times in her life, but the relationship that could have made her even wealthier than she already is, was her relationship with billionaire Wissam Al Mana, who she married in 2012.

Since he was richer, Janet signed a prenup, and there was money involved for her.

If they remained married for five years, she would make $100 million. If they had a child together, which they did in 2017, she would make another $100 million.

The couple had a child and were married for five years, so Janet likely made $200 million from that marriage.

However, with her $180 million net worth, it doesn’t look like the entire $200 million was paid out in their divorce. It should also be noted that Janet Jackson had to pay her ex husband Rene Elizondo Jr. $10 million after their divorce.