Jamie Lynn Spears claims parents pushed abortion during teen pregnancy

Jamie Lynn Spears at the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

In 2007, Jamie Lynn Spears was only 16 years old when she told her parents she was pregnant.

Nearly 15 years later, Spears is opening up about some of the challenges she faced at home after she told them.

TMZ reportedly has snippets from her upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said, where she opens up about her past and her teen pregnancy.

Spears says she was told by her parents and management to terminate her pregnancy or put the baby up for adoption because it would “kill” her career.

During this time, Spears says she was isolated from her sister Britney and her phone was taken away to prevent her from communicating with anyone outside of her parents and management.

Jamie Lynn Spears has faced backlash for abandoning Britney while Britney struggled with her conservatorship, but it seems possible now that Jamie Lynn was suffering as well.

With TMZ releasing statements from her book, some fans are wondering what Jamie Lynn Spears dealt with during her teenage pregnancy while living with her parents.

Looking back at Jamie Lynn Spears’ teen pregnancy

In December of 2007, Jamie Lynn told Ok! Magazine that she was pregnant during an interview.

The announcement came around the same time that Zoey 101 was airing its last season.

In an interview with Nylon, Spears says that they had finished filming the series about six months before she was pregnant, but many people still blamed her pregnancy for the reason the show ended.

However, it was entirely coincidental that her pregnancy aligned with the ending of the show.

After the show ended, Jamie Lynn says she purposely stepped out of the spotlight for five years. During this time, Spears focused on raising her daughter and trying to give Maddie a normal life, as well as figuring out what her next steps should be with her career.

While this was spoken of in a seemingly fond tone in the past with support from her parents, Jamie Lynn Spears says now that this was not the case.

Aside from being pushed to end her pregnancy or place the baby up for adoption, she says that her mother “wore her disappointment like her favorite jacket.”

In the past, Jamie Lynn said that she avoided the paparazzi during her pregnancy to try to give her child more normalcy in her life, but it is noted now that Jamie Lynn’s parents tried to hide her pregnancy as well.

Although Jamie Lynn continues to face criticism and backlash over Britney Spears’ situation, the younger Spears is not only focusing on her career but her own family.

Who is Jamie Lynn Spears married to?

Jamie Lynn and Casey Aldridge, her daughter Maddie’s father and her high school sweetheart, split up in 2010.

Whether by intent or coincidence, mutual friends introduced Jamie Lynn to her future husband, Jamie Watson, that same year.

Jamie Spears and Watson got married in March of 2014 and welcomed their daughter Ivey in 2018.

Although Ivey is their only child together, there are many photos from Jamie Watson’s Instagram of him with Maddie and supporting her at her sports events.

According to The Sun, Jamie Watson is a businessman who runs a company that sells electronics to corporations, and reportedly did not even know who Jamie Lynn was when they met.

Watson has spoken out in support of Britney Spears, advising that her family “loves her and wants the best for her.” However, Britney does not appear to have a public response to her brother-in-law’s statement.