James Franco returns to acting in Me, You after sexual misconduct scandals

James Franco returns to acting after sexual misconduct allegations. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

James Franco is returning to acting after leaving the spotlight after numerous sexual misconduct allegations against him.

James stepped away from acting in 2018 as sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at the height of the #MeToo movement.

James will be back on the big screen with a movie that will soon begin shooting after four years away from the public eye.

The Pineapple Express actor will star in the movie Me, You, based on the novel Tu, Mia by Erri De Luca.

He will star alongside Tom Hollander and Daisy Jacobs in the Bille August-directed film.

Filming for Me, You begins this September, and the movie is in the pre-production stages.

James Franco to star in a new movie called Me, You

James Franco is one of the stars of the recently announced film, Me, You.

The film takes place in a post-World War II setting. The coming-of-age drama features a 16-year-old boy who leaves a Scottish boarding school to befriend a U.S. GI who served in the war and became a fisherman. James Franco will play the fisherman, and Tom Hollander will play the Scottish student. The film follows the two as they go fishing in Italy and learn the riveting tales of the former soldier.

Sign up for our newsletter!

James appeared enthusiastic about the new role and released a statement about his latest acting gig. He said, “I am excited to board this phenomenal project and to be working with the legendary Bille August. I’m a huge fan of his work, and Me, You is a truly brilliant script.”

James Franco’s sexual misconduct allegations stem from his acting school

James Franco started an acting school as a passion project, which allowed him to teach young actors the craft he loved dearly. His film and acting school was called Studio 4 and offered others a chance to work with the award-winning actor.

But allegations of sexual misconduct quickly surfaced, with accusers reporting they felt uncomfortable when James pushed them to engage in increasingly explicit sex scenes.

Sarah Tither-Kaplan was one of five women to accuse James Franco of wrongdoing. She told the Los Angeles Times that some students thought they would make it in Hollywood if they did what James wanted. She shared, “I feel there was an abuse of power, and there was a culture of exploiting non-celebrity women, and a culture of women being replaceable.”

In 2021 a judge ordered James Franco and associated entities to pay $2,235,000 to settle a lawsuit regarding the sexual misconduct allegations. The film school, Studio 4, is now closed.