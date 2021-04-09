JaeRene death: Tributes pour in after Houston singer and songwriter dies in car crash

19-year-old singer JaeRene was tragically killed by a drunk driver in a car crash. Pic credit: @jaerene_/Instagram

Houston R&B singer JaeRene has died in a fatal car crash at age 19.

JaeRene, whose real name was Jaelyn Chapman, was killed in a wrong-way crash that left three others in the vehicle with her in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an ABC13 report, the fatal incident occurred around 2:30 am on Wednesday at the Westpark Tollway near Dunvale. Investigators say that the wrong-way driver, who was highly intoxicated, is expected to survive the crash.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He was identified as 32-year-old Bobby James Brown and has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. He was driving a silver Infiniti.

According to local law enforcement, the drunk driver may also receive additional criminal charges related to the fatal crash as one or two more victims from the crash, who are in very critical condition, may not survive. A first responder described at least three individuals from the fatal car crash as unconscious.

Tributes pour in for singer JaeRene

The 19-year-old was an up-and-coming singer from Houston, Texas, and was noted for her singing ability. JaeRene released her debut EP in September 2019, and she celebrated her 19th birthday in February.

A GoFundMe has raised over $20,000 following her tragic death with the goal of $35,000 related to her funeral cost.

The GoFundMe pays tribute to JaeRene, describing her as an “angelic voice” with a “heart of gold.”

“At the tender age of 19 years old, JaeRene had already blessed the world with her angelic voice, being recognized across the globe for her melodic tones and impeccable talent at such a young age. Her bubbly and loving personality was infectious and drew people close to her wherever she went.”

Seun Adigun, a Nigerian–American bobsledder and track and field runner, paid tribute to JaeRene on Instagram with the following statement:

“I just want it to make sense… God your comfort is needed. Such a beautiful soul stripped from us so tragically. At 19 years old her life was JUST getting started. She was truly a generational talent and the world only caught a glimpse of her magic. She was Vibrant. Caring. Willing to learn and grow. A young Queen indeed.”

JaeRene also received tributes from Houston musicians such as Lyric Michell, Trae the Truth and Slim Thug.

Rapper Z-Ro expressed his shock at her tragic death writing “Wtf!” under her latest Instagram photo — they collaborated on the song Better Days in 2019, and artist Trilly Polk shared on Instagram the following: “Wow I’m shocked, my condolences to the family.”

Rest in peace, JaeRene.