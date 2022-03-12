Is Jennifer Lopez hinting at wedding bells with Ben Affleck? Her new music video says she might be

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were set to tie the knot back in 2002. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Ben Affleck made a blink-and-you-might-miss-it cameo in Jennifer Lopez’s new music video, a ballad version of her duet with Maluma, Marry Me.

Though his face was not featured, it was very obviously Ben, who was seen kissing her neck and cuddling with her in bed in their pajamas.

The video features the songstress in bed, or wrapped up in a blanket (naturally, it was Hermes) on a couch. Ben’s face only appears in a photo, which is sitting framed on Jen’s white piano.

In it, she sings about wanting to marry a partner who is “shelter from a broken paradise,” and later says, “I couldn’t dream it any better if I tried.” All of this, among the chorus of, “marry me.”

Is J.Lo perhaps dropping hints about possibly walking down the aisle with Ben sometime soon?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance 20 years after becoming engaged

You would be forgiven for thinking it’s 2002, when the lovebirds got engaged in November of that year. Back then, Ben was featured in Jennifer’s Jenny From The Block music video.

Jennifer Lopez, Maluma - Marry Me (Ballad - Official Video)

Now, the pair is seen back on the red carpet 20 years later, with Ben supporting his love at the premiere of her new movie Marry Me, last month.

The reunited lovebirds are clearly smitten once again, constantly gushing about each other in the press.

Ben and Jen are constantly gushing about each other in the press

During an interview with the New York Times in February, the Let’s Get Loud singer said, “I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does … We hold it sacred.”

In the same month, J.Lo continued raving about their relationship telling People, “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

Ben recently made a music video for Jennifer, featuring her single, On My Way

Jen isn’t the only romantic one in their relationship, with Ben surprising her on Valentine’s Day with a music video set to her single, On My Way.

She shared the video in her OnTheJLo newsletter, claiming she world normally only share it with those closest to her.

However, she did share it with her readers, and wrote, “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart.”

The pair rekindled their romance in 2021 and things look to be going well, as they are rumored to be looking for a house together.