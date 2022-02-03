Is Janet Jackson ready to say goodbye to her career?

Janet Jackson hints at retirement. Pic credit: ©imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Janet Jackson’s self-titled documentary on A&E and Lifetime has a lot of people talking.

The powerhouse entertainer has enjoyed a career in the spotlight for over four decades. She started out as a child actor and ventured into music once she hit her teens.

According to ChartMasters, Jackson has sold more than 77 million albums worldwide. On the US Hot 100, she has achieved 10 No. 1 singles while racking up seven chart-topping albums on the Billboard 200.

Along with Barbra Streisand and Bruce Springsteen, Jackson he is one of three artists to have a No. 1 record across the last four decades, per Entertainment Weekly.

With that being said, it seems Jackson may have hinted in her documentary that she might be saying goodbye to her career after her next album. Keep reading to find out more.

Janet Jackson wants to go out with a bang

Janet Jackson’s long career continues to attract millions around the world. However, that doesn’t mean she plans on working forever.

In her new tell-all documentary, Jackson ends the final episode on an optimistic note while suggesting she may retire soon, per Bustle.

“It’s still a wonderful ride, but I’ve been thinking about the future. I want to concentrate on being a mother,” she said, adding, “I want to go out with a bang. A big bang.”

Prior to the coronavirus impacting the world, Jackson had plans of going on tour and releasing her 12th studio album, Black Diamond, in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, both were put on hold.

Janet Jackson teased a new song during the credits of her doc

During the credits of her documentary, Janet Jackson previewed a snippet of a new song, Luv I Luv, which could serve as the lead single for her upcoming album.

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, Jackson explained she wrote the song three years ago. The That’s the Way Love Goes hitmaker hinted the song could be released as a single but hasn’t officially announced that it will be.

When asked if there is lots of other material from Jackson hidden in the archives that fans may be able to hear, Jackson revealed there are many songs she has recorded over time that have never seen the light of day.

Jackson hasn’t confirmed whether Black Diamond will be the last time she releases a project. However, judging by her documentary ratings, the world isn’t ready to say goodbye to the Grammy Award winner.

As noted by Variety, over 15 million people in the US tuned in to watch Jackson tell her story on A&E and Lifetime.

Janet Jackson is currently airing on Lifetime and A&E.