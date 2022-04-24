Iggy Azalea called out by American Airlines after putting them on blast over missed flight

Airport staff has revealed that Iggy Azalea was responsible for missing her American Airlines flight. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Iggy Azalea may have had a major problem with American Airlines, but the Miami airport staff revealed a different side to the story.

The Australian rapper, 31, took to Twitter on April 18 with a series of tweets to call out American Airlines after claiming the airline sold her seats and left her and her child stranded. Azalea warned her followers of the situation in order to avoid a similar circumstance.

According to TMZ, the staff at the Miami airport (where Azalea was flying out of) explained the real reason why the singer was unable to board her flight.

Airport staff claimed Azalea showed up a half-hour before her flight

Airline sources and staff recently said the Black Widow rapper showed up at 5:30 p.m. for her 6:00 p.m. flight. The sources said she went through security successfully and had her bags checked, but somebody in her group took a bit longer while going through TSA.

By the time Azalea reached the gate, it had already closed – due to boarding ending 15 minutes prior to takeoff. Although her checked bags were already on the flight, they were allegedly sent to Azalea’s home.

Azalea did not mention her late airport arrival time in her series of tweets but instead called out the airline for leaving her and her son stranded without their bags.

“I wanted to tell any families booking travel be careful flying with young kids on @AmericanAir. I was flying with my son & they sold our seats while the gate was still open then refused to take our bags off the plane although every other flight was sold out for that night,” she tweeted.

Pic credit: @IGGYAZALEA/Twitter

“I explained why stranding me is one thing but taking a babies luggage is pretty s**t. There’s stuff he really needs. They do not care. lucky I booked a different airline but the average person would’ve been a** out and f**ked I so just wanted to warn other moms… Be careful!”

American Airlines gave a public response to Azalea’s tweets

After publicly blaming American Airlines for leaving her and her son stranded, the airline decided to answer the rapper with a simple response. “We love having families travel with us and would like to dig a little more into what happened. Please DM us to verify your record locator,” the company wrote.

Azalea responded by claiming others have had the same experience with their service. “No need to dig into anything. Me & other families have shared our apparently VERY common experiences of your airline selling kids seats after check in, leaving families stranded, refusing to give back luggage etc. just peep the thread – it’s very on brand for you apparently!”

Pic credit: @IGGYAZALEA/Twitter

Azalea also shared that she even direct messaged the airline’s Twitter account personally and did not receive a private response back. “And I did politely DM… still no response. Y’all be bulls**tingggggg,” she wrote to accompany the screenshot of the messages. The DMs showed Azalea reaching out after she was denied her seats on the flight, after claiming other flyers were still boarding when she arrived at the gate.

Pic credit: @IGGYAZALEA/Twitter

Although TMZ reached out to American Airlines for a comment on the situation, they have not yet given one.

It seems like Iggy Azalea’s simply got one less problem without ya’, American Airlines.