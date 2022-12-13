Here’s why Today viewers thought Savannah Guthrie was laughing at Al Roker

Fans think Savannah Guthrie laughed at Al Roker on the Today show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Angry Today viewers think they know why Savannah Guthrie was “laughing” at Al Roker during an interview.

The 68-year-old made a virtual appearance on the NBC show from his kitchen yesterday, where he spoke to Savannah and her co-host Hoda Kotb about his health.

Al had just recently returned from the hospital – where he spent four weeks being treated for blood clots in both his legs and lungs.

Speaking on the show, the beloved weather anchor admitted to his Today colleagues that the past few weeks have been a “tough slough.”

However, despite his recent medical ordeals, Al said he felt like a “very fortunate person.”

“I’ve had my share of surgeries, but it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks,” he added.

Savannah Guthrie’ laughs’ at Al Roker and viewers think they know why

When asked when he would be returning to work, Al revealed he needed a little more time to recover.

“You lose a certain amount of muscle mass every week you’re in the hospital. I was there for four weeks. It’s just a certain amount of weakness,” he added.

Al, who has been a regular on Today since 1996, also revealed that he’s been doing physical therapy and occupational therapy “to get my strength back.”

He also said he was considering having his knee replaced in January.

However, it was at that moment in the interview that someone in the studio could be heard laughing in the background.

Viewers watching the hit morning show noticed the awkward moment and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Which one was it that laughed when he said he was thinking of getting a knee replacement?” one fan mused.

Another claimed, “lol sounds like Sav.”

Someone else shared their thought on why Savannah supposedly laughed at Al.

The viewer wrote, “It may have been an ‘Oh boy!’ kind of laugh. Can’t imagine Savannah would think it was funny.”

Al Roker’s health issues

Al has been missing from Today for several weeks – with his last appearance being on November 4.

He was first hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs and was released weeks later.

However, Al had to return back to the facility after Thanksgiving, with witnesses claiming they saw him get taken back to the hospital via ambulance.

Al’s decline in health caused him to miss the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — his first in 27 years.

Not long after, he shared via Instagram that he was out of the hospital once again.

The much-loved TV star uploaded several snaps and filmed a video of himself in the hospital.