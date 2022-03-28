Here’s why Lin Manuel Miranda is not attending the Oscars 2022 despite possible EGOT status

Lin-Manuel Miranda is up for an Oscar. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lin-Manuel Miranda has chosen to pass on the opportunity to attend the Oscars on Sunday night despite being nominated for an award many expect him to win.

Miranda announced the reason on Twitter and wished everyone the best of luck when it comes to his cast from Tick, Tick … Boom! and Encanto.

Here is why Lin-Manuel Miranda won’t be at the Oscars

Lin-Manuel Miranda posted on Twitter that his wife ended up positive for COVID-19, and he had to pull out of the Oscars as a result.

“Made it to Hollywood,” Miranda began. “This weekend, my wife tested + for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested -, but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night.

“Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you.”

Pic credit: @Lin_Manuel/Twitter

While Miranda said he tested negative, he chose to stay at home to protect others just in case he was positive with a negative test.

The Oscars this year chose to cancel the mask mandates for those attending, so people have the right to attend without masks.

What is Lin-Manuel Miranda nominated for?

Lin-Manuel Miranda is nominated for the best original song Academy Award for the song Dos Oruguitas from the Disney movie Encanto. It is the first song he’s written from beginning to end in Spanish.

Sign up for our newsletter!

If Miranda wins, he will be in elite company as someone who has earned EGOT status. The letters stand for Emmy, Grammy, Oscars, and Tony Awards.

Rita Moreno, Aubrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, and John Legend have achieved this status.

Miranda has won two Emmy Awards, the first in 2014 for Bigger! from the Tony Awards and the second in 2021 for Hamilton.

He won three Grammy Awards, the first for In the Heights in 2009, the second for Hamilton in 2016, and the third for How Far I’ll Go from Moana in 2018.

He has also won three Tony Awards, the first in 2008 for Best Original Score for In the Heights and the other two in 2016 for Hamilton.

This is Miranda’s second Oscars nomination. He picked one up in 2016 for his Moana song and this year for Encanto.

On top of that, Miranda directed Tick, Tick … Boom!

That movie is up for two awards, with Andrew Garfield nominated for Best Actor and the movie also picking up a Best Film Editing nomination.