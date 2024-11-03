Here’s why King Charles may be holding back on reconciliation with Prince Harry

King Charles may be ready to reconcile with his estranged son, Prince Harry, but a particular fear could prevent him from doing so.

As King Charles continues to fight cancer during the upcoming holiday season, the Monarch may consider sending an olive branch to Prince Harry.

The Christmas season often makes people long for their family members, and if things remain the same, King Charles may not see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children during the holidays.

Prince Harry has been back to the United Kingdom several times since King Charles was diagnosed with cancer but has only seen his father once in that time.

Meghan and the children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have not traveled back to the United Kingdom thus far, although they may have an invitation for Christmas.

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has reportedly invited Prince Harry and Meghan, along with the children, to holiday with him this year, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

King Charles may be worried about ‘legal jeopardy’ when it comes to Prince Harry

In his book Spare, Prince Harry writes about his famous royal family in the past, which could be why King Charles hesitates to send messages to his son to reconcile.

According to the Independent, Prince Harry made several scandalous claims in the book Spare, such as his brother Prince William supposedly attacking him and King Charles urging his sons not to fight with each other.

Prince Harry is also currently involved in a lawsuit against the British government for rejecting the security detail he feels is warranted to protect his family in the United Kingdom.

According to the Associated Press, he won the right to appeal the Court of Appeal’s decision against him, and this ongoing court case could prove problematic to King Charles.

The Telegraph reports that Royal biographer Robert Hardman said, “So imagine the situation if the prince were to talk to his father about his court case and then later to describe that conversation – or, worse, a conversation which was not entirely accurate. There would be serious legal jeopardy. Harry would only have to say, ‘My father said this,’ and a court case could collapse.”

Robert Hardman, who wrote The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, alleges that King Charles was open to repairing things with Prince Harry but is worried about what could come out in a future lawsuit.

King Charles may be correct to worry about Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been in hot water for allegations, which could be why King Charles may hesitate to reach out to his son.

Prince Harry blamed Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, for selling items that belonged to the late princess, causing controversy.

According to Newsweek, Prince Harry alleged in the High Court that the former butler had sold items from Princess Diana’s estate and was “indiscreet.”

Paul was arrested in 2002 and charged with theft, but Queen Elizabeth intervened, and the court dismissed the legal matter.

Despite all the strife, it would be great to see Prince Harry spending time with his father, King Charles, during the upcoming holidays.