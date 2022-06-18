Here’s where Prince William and Prince Harry currently stand with each other

Prince William is grieving the loss of his relationship with his brother Prince Harry after a rift that saw Harry and Meghan leave the royal family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Prince William and Prince Harry. Two names that used to be synonymous with tall, handsome royal men but also a brotherly bond. However, the bond between these once close brothers has become “irretrievably broken down,” as Prince Charles might say.

Prince William is mourning this loss much the same way he has mourned other losses in his life, including that of his mother, Princess Diana, who would most likely be extremely upset about the rift between the two brothers. Though if she was still alive today, it’s possible there would be no rift at all.

William is grieving the loss of his relationship with Prince Harry

A source told the Daily Mail+, “He [William] alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done. He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs.”

It makes for a sad loss for the future King of England that the one person in his life who completely understood what it was like to grieve his mother on the world stage is now his enemy.

The source continued, “But he believes there are things you just don’t do. And Harry has 100 per cent crossed that line.” Crossing that line could refer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they tossed accusations at the royal family like grenades, including implying they are racist and that William and his father don’t want to be in their positions.

With Harry’s memoir in the works, it’s only a matter of time before he crosses the line again, and at some point, there will be no going back.

William feels that Prince Harry has crossed a line, but they could repair things in the future

As to whether or not they can ever be close again, another source told the Daily Mail+, “That’s a hard question to answer. The truth is they have got to find some common ground again at some point.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Though, the source points out that Harry knows the royal family cannot stand up for themselves in public the way normal celebrities can and has used this against them.

They said, “[But] William is also very principled and believes Harry has crossed a line. He’s thrown accusation after accusation, knowing that silence is the family’s only option because they don’t want to get dragged into a public slanging match.”

Despite William feeling that Meghan disrespected Kate during the Oprah Winfrey interview, and the massive pressure the brothers were put under to work together, the source said, “But I also find it impossible to believe there is anything these two brothers could say about each other that means they will never find a way to repair things. They were too close and have been through too much together for that to happen.”