Here’s what Selena Gomez recently said about her breakup with Justin Bieber, mental health

Selena Gomez opened up about her struggles in the last 5 to 7 years, including a breakup with Justin Bieber and a health scare that required a kidney transplant.

The triple-threat actress, singer, and producer has been through a lot, but it looks clear from the outside that she has overcome many of her struggles.

Selena Gomez referenced her breakup with Justin Bieber

The Lose You to Love Me singer is generating Emmy buzz for her work on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and spoke on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast about things like her mental health, music, breakup from Justin Bieber, and her best friend, Taylor Swift.

On the podcast, Selena revealed the difficult times she had from 2015 up until her most recent album, Rare, in 2020.

She said, “It was necessary for me to walk through those things. I had a lot of soul-searching to do. By all means, I don’t have life figured out, but I do know that during that time, I was learning so much about myself.”

Selena had a lot of things come at her all at once

Referencing her very public breakup from Justin Bieber, the executive producer of 13 Reasons Why said things just kind of came at her all at once.

She candidly explained, “I was, you know, obviously going through a really tough break-up, and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I gonna go and what’s gonna happen? It just was all of these different things I was feeling.”

Selena also talked about her diagnosis with Lupus, though she said all of it added together has been good for her, despite how hard it’s been.

She told the podcast, “It was actually really hard. But, being on the other side of it, I have to be honest, it’s actually been really good for me. It allowed me to develop a character where I don’t tolerate any sort of nonsense or disrespect in any way, and I’m really proud of how I came out of it.”

Selena spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden about mental health

Just a couple of weeks ago, Selena spoke with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, his wife, and the U.S. Surgeon General about mental health and proudly posted the video to her Instagram, which has 327 million followers.

The President also posted the video on his Instagram with the caption, “Mental health is health. To everyone who is struggling, know you are not alone. For Mental Health Awareness Month, we sat down to discuss how we can wipe out the stigma and expand access to care to ensure everyone can get the support they need.”

Selena captioned the video, “It was such an honor to sit down with @potus, @flotus, and @u.s.surgeongeneral to discuss prioritizing mental health.”