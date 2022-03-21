Here’s what Maury Povich said about the end of his talk show after 31 years on-air

Maury Povich released a statement regarding the Maury show ending. Pic credit: TheMauryShowOfficial/YouTube

After 31 years on television, Maury is coming to an end.

Host Maury Povich has been ready to retire for over five years but allowed the show to continue due to his “loyalty” to his staff, crew, and NBCUniversal. He agreed to one more deal, but the show will be ending after this season.

Original episodes of the show will air through September to close out the show. When Maury gave a statement regarding the show ending, he used a classic line that he’s even had to tell his guests before.

Maury Povich says, ‘enough, already!’

The daytime talk show was last renewed through the 2021-2022 television season, but it won’t be renewed again.

In a statement obtained by People magazine, Maury said, “I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show, but as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, ‘Enough, already!’”

He admitted that six years ago, he was ready to move into assisted living, but he agreed to one more deal with Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, Tracie Wilson.

Wilson released a statement of her own, saying, “Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course.”

She added that Maury is an icon in television and “a pop-culture legend.” She said that they are “proud to have been a part of his incredible career.”

Maury first aired in 1991 as The Maury Povich Show before the title was shortened to Maury in 1998. Maury began his career as a radio reporter in Washington, D.C., and gained popularity and fame as the host of A Current Affair in 1986.

Maury isn’t the only daytime talk show being canceled or changed this year, as many shows are leaving networks or receiving new hosts.

The Good Dish, Judge Jerry, and The Wendy Williams Show all ending

While Maury is ending because he’s ready to retire, several other shows are meeting their end through cancelation or replacements.

Nick Cannon’s talk show was canceled after one season along with The Good Dish. Another show, Judge Jerry, will end in September. Judge Jerry was canceled after three seasons.

The Wendy Williams Show is coming to an end as well. The most recent season will be the last, but another series will take over with Sherry Shepherd as the host.

It’s unclear at this time what all of these shows will be replaced with, but it will be hard to find a show as captivating as Maury to take its place.