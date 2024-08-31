Here’s what a church official has to say about Prince Harry’s reunion with Prince William

A long-awaited reunion for Prince Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William, has occurred recently.

Lord Robert Fellowes, an uncle of the royal brothers, passed away on July 29, 2024, in Norfolk, UK. His memorial service took place recently, with both brothers in attendance.

Initially, Prince Harry begged off going by citing security concerns. These security concerns remain why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, do not return to the UK.

It seems that the familial bond won out this time, and Prince Harry went to the service to honor his beloved uncle, albeit alone.

It was reportedly a solo trip for Prince Harry, while Meghan and the children remained in California.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A church official has spoken about whether the brothers, Prince Harry and Prince William, reconnected during the service and the reception afterward.

The Vicar has revelations about Prince William and Prince Harry

St Mary’s Church Reverend Dan Tansey presided over the memorial service for Lord Robert Fellowes and has spoken to The Sun about it all.

While the Vicar claims he doesn’t recall the brothers speaking to each other during the relaxed ceremony, he says what they said at the end.

Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly came in just before the service began and sat near the back on opposite sides of the room.

Dan Tansey said about the brothers coming to the service, “It was a surprise but a really, really pleasant surprise that they had both come.” He thought that Prince William would come, but since Prince Harry is so estranged from the family, it was a long shot for him to show up.

“It wasn’t a tremendous shock William was there, as that was always a possibility, but I suppose it was more of a surprise that Harry had come,” Dan Tansey continued.

“On the way out, they both said thank you for the service, and I thanked them for coming.” He concluded by saying a very relaxed and cordial atmosphere at the reception afterward, but he did not recall Prince Harry speaking to Prince William.

Royal Family updates

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a video highlighting the Earthshot Prize. Prince William and The Royal Foundation began the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to encourage solutions to problems that harm the Earth’s environment.

Meghan Markle has spoken about her influence on the fashion industry and how she chooses to help women-led businesses. Her newest investment is in the Cesta Collective, which sells woven handbags.

King Charles has a new flock of pet hens to highlight a charity, the British Hen Welfare Trust. He named one of them Henrietta, using a funny pun for the word hen.