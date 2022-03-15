Here’s the subtle way Kate Middleton is showing her support for Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Kate Middleton made a subtle show of support for Ukraine at the Commonwealth Services. Pic credit: ImageCollect/AdMedia

As a member of the royal family, Kate Middleton is not able to publicly voice her political opinions. However, she is able to show her support for various things by letting her outfits do the talking.

At the Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Kate showed up wearing a stunning bespoke Catherine Walker coat dress, a matching Lock and Co hat, and blue Rupert Sanderson heels.

She paired the ensemble with a sapphire necklace and earring set, previously owned by Princess Diana.

Kate wore a coat dress in royal blue to show her support for Ukraine

Kate wore the coat dress in royal blue as a subtle show of support for Ukraine, with the colors of the Ukrainian flag being yellow and blue.

Kate was also wearing the same jewelry she previously wore to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena in October 2020 at Buckingham Palace.

While they don’t often write personal messages on social media, Kate and William sent out a personal tweet from their @kensingtonroyal Twitter page, supporting Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

They wrote, “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton tweeted their support of Ukraine. Pic credit: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

President Zelensky responded to the tweet, thanking the couple for their support.

He wrote, “Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Prince William and Kate Middleton for their support. Pic credit: @zelenskyyUa/Twitter

Kate and Prince William showed their support to Ukraine earlier this month

Earlier this month, Prince William and Kate showed further support to Ukraine by visiting the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London. Kate wore a blue sweater with a Ukrainian flag pin to the engagement.

The royal couple spoke to volunteers and listened to first-hand accounts of what is happening in the conflict with Russia.

They even noted their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, have been asking them about the war and what’s going on in Ukraine.

They told volunteers their children were clearly talking about it at school, with William saying, “Ours have been coming home asking all about it.”

William told them it was “very alien” to see something like this happening in Europe, claiming they feel “useless.”

Queen Elizabeth has showed her support for Ukraine by making a donation

Queen Elizabeth is also doing her part to help Ukraine privately, with Buckingham Palace confirming she made a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

It’s an unusual move, as royal family members remain neutral on political topics.

However, it appears the royal family has made their stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine very clear.