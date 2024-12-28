Here’s how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas differs from the royal traditions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas they have now is undeniably different from the ones the royal family enjoy at Sandringham each year.

Prince Harry and Meghan are raising their children in Montecito, California, at home and away from the royal life that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are subject to daily.

Prince Harry and Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, celebrated Christmas away from their royal relatives this year despite having an invitation from their family member.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, invited Prince Harry and his family to spend Christmas with them in the United Kingdom, but they declined the invitation.

Meghan shared that Thanksgiving traditions for her family include food and merriment at a table full of family and friends. She undoubtedly does the same for Christmas.

However, even the most lavish Christmases Prince Harry and Meghan give their children in the United States differ vastly from the ones King Charles presents at Sandringham.

Here’s how Prince Harry and Meghan’s Christmas celebration varies from a royal one

Prince Harry and Meghan’s only relative they have during the holidays is Meghan’s mom, Doria. Christmas in the United States means their holiday is smaller and more intimate than Prince William’s family Christmas with Kate Middleton and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

King Charles and Queen Camilla invited certain family members to their estate in Northfolk, England. The visit is always a royal family affair, including meals, gifts, games, and church visits.

Meghan spoke to Marie Claire about her family’s Christmas, which includes putting out carrots for Santa’s reindeer. “Like any other family, we spend time having a great meal, and then what do we do? We play games, all the same stuff, and someone brings a guitar—fun.”

Meghan makes her family’s Christmas sound fun and welcoming. Since she is starting her lifestyle brand, American Rivieria Orchard, with a cooking show, she undoubtedly personalizes the festivities for her kids and husband.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told the Mirror that Prince Harry saw Christmases with his family at Sandringham as “the golden ticket.”

She said, “The present opening was on Christmas Eve with his extended family. Then, there was church and traditional Christmas lunch the next day. Then there was the Boxing Day pheasant shoot, and in between, loads of party games and drinking.”

While Prince Harry’s continued estrangement from his dad, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, an invitation to Christmas with the family probably won’t come, so making new traditions with Meghan and his kids is perhaps the best way for him to go.

King Charles and his family on Christmas Day

King Charles saw many of his family members attend the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.

Afterward, the family, including Kate Middleton, greeted many royal fans and well-wishers. The family usually stays through the New Year’s Day holiday.