Harry’s memoir is ‘hanging over’ the Royal Family and they are hoping he’s ‘running out of ammunition’

Royal Family members are worried about Harry’s memoir, royal expert claims. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Members of the Royal Family, including the Queen, are worried about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir. They are hoping that the Duke of Sussex “is running out of ammunition” and that the memoir will not do as much damage as they fear.

According to royal commentator Phil Dampier, “Harry’s book is hanging over” the Royal Family and they are worried he could use it to drop new bombshell revelations about family secrets.

“It’s difficult to see where it is going to go now, but I think in public they will put up a front of having a relationship,” Dampier said, according to the Sun. “But privately, I don’t think there is much communication going on.”

Harry announced he is publishing his ‘tell-all’ memoir in 2022

Dampier’s comments come after Harry announced on July 19 that he signed a deal with Random House publishers to publish his memoir in 2022.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become… my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” Harry said.

The Duke of Sussex is rumored to have received an advance payment of $20 million for his memoir. However, a statement published on the Sussexes’ Archewell website said he plans to donate proceeds to charity.

The Sussexes dropped bombshell accusations of racism against the Royals

Harry’s announcement that he is publishing his memoir reportedly upset members of the Royal Family due to concerns that he could use the book to make more embarrassing disclosures about the family.

Harry and Meghan left the Royal Family reeling after they accused them of racism and neglect during their interview with Oprah in March. They claimed the Royals did not want Archie to be a prince because of his mixed heritage.

Harry also questioned Prince Charles’s parenting skills during an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

Harry alleged that Charles’s parents mistreated him when he was a child and that the Prince of Wales passed on the “genetic pain and suffering” to him and his brother.

Harry repeated his accusations against Prince Charles in his Apple+ TV documentary series, The Me You Can’t See, co-produced with Oprah.

Some Royals want the Queen to ‘disown’ Harry

A royal biographer claimed that some members of the Royal Family wanted the Queen to “disown” Harry after he announced he was planning to publish his memoir.

According to royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell, “various members” of the Royal Family and their aides agree that the Queen should “disown” Harry.

The Queen stripped the Sussexes of various royal roles and patronages after they stepped down from their positions as senior working members of the Royal Family in March 2020.

The royal roles and patronages that Harry lost included the title of Captain-General of the Royal Marines while Meghan was stripped of her Royal National Theatre patronage.