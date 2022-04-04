GRAMMYs viewers go off after Tyler the Creator wins Best Rap Album over Kanye West, Nas, and J. Cole

Tyler, the Creator claims the Grammy award for Best Rap Album. Pic credit: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs/YouTube

Sunday night’s 64th Annual Grammy Awards had plenty of big winners, including rapper Tyler, the Creator, who claimed the second grammy trophy of his career for Best Rap Album.

Tyler picked up the win for his June 2021 release, Call Me If You Get Lost, besting rappers Kanye West, Nas, and J. Cole in the category. Drake’s Certified Lover Boy was initially nominated in the category, but he withdrew his two nominations, including Best Rap Performance for Way 2 Sexy.

With Tyler grabbing the win over his colleagues, it led to plenty of reactions on social media, as viewers gave their thoughts on the Grammy award choice.

Tyler reacts to his Grammy win on Instagram Live

This year, four incredible rap albums were up for Best Rap Album, but only one could win. Among the four contenders were King’s Disease II by Nas, Donda by Kanye West, and The Off Season by J. Cole. However, it was Tyler’s time to shine again, as the rapper claimed the award for the second time in the past three years.

While he wasn’t at the event, Tyler connected with fans and followers in an Instagram Live session (video below) to give necessary shoutouts and thoughts about the win.

“First off, I’m hyped. Shout out to DJ Drama. You are f**king so important to rap music,” he said. “Thank you to all of my friends for being my cheerleaders. Thank you to my whole team. The whole squad. Vic, Neil.”

While the video session cut in and out, Tyler reflected on being able to create Call Me If You Get Lost. He also aimed at his critics, with Hot New Hip Hop reporting he may have been trolling DJ Khaled.

“I know you’re seething and angry, and ‘Uh, no one listens to that album.’ These arena tours that are selling out say different. If you put that much energy into something, maybe everyone will be proud of you too,” Tyler said.

“Love to everyone. And, yeah, the sun is f**king beaming b***h,” he said, adding, “Call Me If You Get Lost. Definitely not finished, and 12 years in. Got a second one. Didn’t expect it, so let’s see what the f**k is next.”

Tyler, the Creator Instagram live after Grammy win (April 3, 2022)

Tyler previously claimed Best Rap Album for his 2020 work, IGOR. He appeared at the ceremony and was joined on stage by his mother, who was quite emotional at seeing her son claim his first Grammy.

In addition to Grammys, Tyler has won at the BET Hip Hop Awards, including a win last year for Call Me If You Get Lost. He also picked up Best Live Performer and the Cultural Influence Award.

“There’s a line by Playboi Carti that goes, ‘Bought my mom a house off this mumble s**t,’ and I always get like teared up when he says that. Because like, this thing that’s a hobby or a pastime or a passion for us here. A lot of people in here, that s**t kept us out of trouble,” he said during his Cultural Influence Award acceptance speech.

Viewers react to Tyler’s 2022 Grammy award win

With Tyler claiming this year’s Grammy for Best Rap Album, it brought mixed reactions from individuals online, some of whom felt another artist deserved the trophy.

“Tyler the Creator won a Grammy for rap album of the year over Nas, Drake, Kanye West, and J.Cole. That dosent make sense lol. All four mentioned are legends in they own right. But Tyler the Creator? Hip Hop is dead,” one Twitter commenter said in criticizing the decision.

“I definitely understand that. Tyler’s flows and storytelling really shined on this album. But sonically I really enjoy Donda more,” another commenter said, showing support for Ye’s album.

“How the F**KKKK did Tyler the creator win over J COLE & KANYE WEST ???” another commenter said on Twitter.

While more than a few individuals questioned Tyler’s Grammy Award victory, he did have his supporters too. One individual felt it was the “best hip hop album of 2021” and mentioned Tyler “produced his whole album.”

Another fan supported Tyler’s Grammy victory, saying it’s “been an amazing journey” and “CIYGL absolutely deserved it.”

While some fans criticized Kanye West’s Donda album for not winning, the rapper still claimed two awards. That included Best Melodic Rap Performance for Hurricane and Best Rap Song for Jail.

The critically-acclaimed rapper had been nominated for five awards, including Best Rap Album and Album of the Year, and was also among the initially scheduled performers. However, West was pulled as a performer following his 24-hour suspension from Instagram after a batch of posts mocking and attacking Pete Davidson, D.L. Hughley, and Trevor Noah, who was this year’s Grammy Awards show host.