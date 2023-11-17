GMA star Michael Strahan reveals his Thanksgiving plans after absence for ‘personal family matters’

After a lengthy absence from Good Morning America, Michael Strahan is back at the desk with his colleagues and looking toward the holidays.

The 51-year-old GMA co-host returned to GMA this week after stepping away for “personal family matters.”

It remains unclear what the situation involved, as Strahan went silent on social media and didn’t mention it in his return.

The situation kept Strahan from his live television appearances for two weeks as he missed Fox NFL Sunday episodes and GMA.

He first returned on Fox’s NFL show for a special episode presented on Sunday, November 12, from the United States Air Force Academy.

In a more recent appearance on ABC’s morning program, Strahan talked with his co-hosts about his plans for Thanksgiving.

Strahan shares Thanksgiving plans after ‘personal family matters’

GMA’s Thursday, November 16 episode featured Gio Benitez talking about the air travel situation for Thanksgiving. He mentioned possible safety concerns due to fewer air traffic controllers on the job.

“Thank you so much, Gio. That’s why I’ll be staying home this Thanksgiving,” Strahan joked after Benitez’s report, with his colleagues laughing.

That same day, Strahan was part of a video shared by meteorologist Somara Theodore, who was filling in for ABC regular Ginger Zee.

In her video, Somara posed next to various ABC personalities, including Strahan, as they each said, “Greetings, my fellow earthlings.”

ABC’s Somara Theodore with GMA’s Michael Strahan. Pic credit: @somaratheodore/Instagram

Strahan is back to TV after ‘family matters’

Michael has seemed to mostly be in positive spirits following his lengthy absence from live television. Strahan hadn’t been on TV until the November 12 episode of Fox NFL Sunday since an October 26 GMA.

He returned for his Fox show and GMA this week and said it was “great to be back.”

During a segment on GMA featuring actor Chris Pine, Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopolous talked about Pine’s song from the movie Wish, This Is The Thanks I Get?!

After watching a clip from the film featuring Pine’s character, King Magnifico, singing some of the song, Strahan joked he would start using that at home.

“I think that’s an everybody anthem. I’m gonna go home, and I’m gonna say, ‘This is the thanks I get?'” he joked with his colleagues and Pine.

In addition to his GMA appearances, Strahan remains busy with other TV work and projects.

Monsters and Critics reported about Strahan’s Hulu appearance, which arrived on November 16. Viewers can see him in the premiere episode of a new Swizz Beatz series focused on celebrity cars, with Strahan showing his valuable collection.

Strahan could next appear on Fox NFL Sunday on November 19, as he covers the Week 11 games with his colleagues, including Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Jimmie Johnson.

It’s unknown whether Strahan will resume his GMA duties in the next week due to the holiday. Fox also has an NFL game scheduled for Thanksgiving Day featuring the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, but it’s unclear if the Fox NFL Sunday crew will be there for coverage.