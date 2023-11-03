Ginger Zee explains why it was ‘hard to leave’ for work and why she looked so ‘sleepy’ on GMA

Good Morning America viewers have become used to Ginger Zee’s bubbly personality gracing their television screens, but the beloved meteorologist still has moments when she isn’t feeling her best.

The Chief Climate Correspondent for ABC News starts her days at 3:45 a.m., so it’s no wonder that sometimes she feels a little bit sluggish in front of the cameras.

Typically, Ginger is up and at ’em before the sun rises as she prepares for her days on set at Times Square Studios, getting herself into full glam with the help of a team of makeup, hair, and wardrobe stylists.

But this week, Ginger admitted that she looked extra sleepy after being up late to tackle a personal matter at home.

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old mom of two shared a photo of herself filming a GMA segment, along with some screenshots of the nation’s forecast in a carousel post.

In the first slide, Ginger posed for a pic as she stood outdoors, bracing for the cold temperatures, to deliver the weather to GMA viewers.

Admittedly, Ginger looked a little less bright-eyed and bushy-tailed than usual and explained why in the post’s caption.

Ginger Zee admits she showed up extra ‘sleepy’ to film GMA

“Sleepy or frozen?” Ginger asked her 1.1 million IG followers, adding, “Gorgeous sunrise as some record lows are falling across the south and coldest air of the season filters into the northeast now.”

In the second half of her caption, Ginger explained why she felt sluggish and struggled to leave for work.

“And I am definitely sleepy… little guy got sick last night and had us up late. Always so hard to leave but especially when they are feeling icky.”

In the comments section of the post, Ginger explained to a curious follower what had kept her up most of the night before.

Ginger’s son had a ‘wheezy cough’ that kept her up late before a day on set

When asked whether her son wasn’t feeling well due to overindulging in some Halloween candy, Ginger replied, “I wish! Some sort of wheezy cough.”

Ginger explained that her son, Miles, woke her up with a cough. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Ginger shares some post-Halloween eco-friendly tips

Following her sleep-deprived day on set, Ginger was back at it, sharing some tips to keep Mother Earth more clean.

The eco-activist encouraged her followers to dispose of their Halloween pumpkins in a way that is more environmentally friendly than tossing them in the trash.

As Ginger explained, throwing away pumpkins in the trash means they go to landfills, where millions of them contribute to fugitive methane each year and don’t break down as naturally as they should.

Instead, Ginger urged her IG followers to roast and eat their leftover pumpkins, compost them, or simply leave them out in the open for animals to consume.

Good Morning America airs at 7/6c on ABC.