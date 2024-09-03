Gidget star James Darren dead at 88

James Darren, the beloved actor and singer who rose to stardom as the charming surfer Moondoggie in the Gidget film series, passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

He is also known for his for his role of Officer James Corrigan in the police drama T. J. Hooker.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Darren died peacefully in his sleep at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after battling heart-related issues, his son Jim Moret confirmed.

Per the report, he initially went to the hospital for an aortic valve replacement, but doctors determined he was too weak to undergo the procedure.

After being discharged and returning home, his condition worsened, requiring him to be readmitted to the hospital.

“I always thought he would pull through,” Moret said to THR, “because he was so cool. He was always cool.”

James Darren’s breakout role as Moondoggie in Gidget

Born James Ercolani on June 8, 1936, in Philadelphia, Darren’s journey to stardom began when a talent scout in New York discovered him.

Signed by Columbia Pictures, he quickly became a teen idol, receiving fan mail second only to Kim Novak’s at the studio.

His breakout role came in 1959 when he starred as Moondoggie in Gidget, opposite Sandra Dee. The role made him a household name and helped ignite the 1960s surfing craze, influencing pop culture, music, and fashion.

Darren reprised his role as Moondoggie in the sequels Gidget Goes Hawaiian (1961) and Gidget Goes to Rome (1963), working with different actresses in the role of Gidget. Despite his reservations about being typecast, Darren’s portrayal of the character became iconic, cementing his status as a teen heartthrob.

James Darren also found success in music

Beyond his Gidget fame, Darren’s career spanned several decades and mediums. He starred in notable films like The Guns of Navarone (1961) and transitioned to television with roles in The Time Tunnel (1966-67) and T.J. Hooker (1982-85). His role as Officer Jim Corrigan in T.J. Hooker which solidified his status in the television industry.

Darren also found success in music, with hits like Goodbye Cruel World, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard charts in 1961.

His musical talent was later celebrated in his recurring role as Vic Fontaine on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1998-99), where he played a holographic crooner, a role that led to a renewed interest in his singing career.

In addition to acting and singing, Darren made a name for himself behind the camera as a director, working on popular series such as Beverly Hills, 90210, and Melrose Place.

His ability to transition seamlessly between acting, singing, and directing highlighted his multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry.

James Darren is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Evy Norlund, their three children, and five grandchildren. His legacy as a versatile entertainer and a beloved figure in Hollywood will be remembered by fans.