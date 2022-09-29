Gangsta’s Paradise and Fantastic Voyage rapper Coolio dead at 59

The late Coolio attending an event at Pure Nightclub inside Caesars Palace. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Rapper Coolio, best known for his smash hit Gangsta’s Paradise, has died at age 59.

His longtime manager, Jarez, said the rap artist was at a friend’s house and was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor, according to TMZ.

This was after he did not return from a bathroom break in a reasonable amount of time and failed to answer repeated calls from his friend.

First responders pronounced Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., dead on the scene. Jarez reportedly told the paramedics that he suspected the rapper and actor had suffered a cardiac event.

Coolio picked up a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance for his single Gangsta’s Paradise. He was known for other hit records in the 90s, such as “Fantastic Voyage, C U When U Get There, and The Floor is Lava.

Tributes have poured in for the late rap star, and an investigation has been launched to determine his cause of death.

No drugs were found on the scene of Coolio’s death

There were reportedly no drugs or related equipment found at Coolio’s friend’s house where he passed away.

His cause of death is still under investigation, and a toxicology test will help determine if there were any drugs in his system.

TMZ reports that police sources don’t believe there was foul play, but an autopsy result will determine any potential factors that could have caused his untimely death.

Tributes pour in for Coolio

Numerous tributes have poured in for Coolio following reports about his death at age 59.

Fellow 90’s hip hop icon Ice Cube led tributes, paying respect to Coolio’s work ethic.

“This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio,” he wrote in a tweet.

This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022

Another tribute remembers Coolio’s unforgettable opening track Aw, Here It Goes! for the classic Nickelodeon television series Kenan & Kel.

“the way tv and hip-hop were so connected in the 90s is something i’ll never forget. and it gave us one of the best songs in the kenan and kel theme by coolio. rest in peace.”

the way tv and hip-hop were so connected in the 90s is something i’ll never forget. and it gave us one of the best songs in the kenan and kel theme by coolio. rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/D4t9H28b1e — nadirah (@hinadirah) September 29, 2022

Comedy musician Weird Al Yankovic paid tribute to Coolio, sharing a photo after the pair ended their feud over his parody of Gangsta’s Paradise, titled Amish Paradise.

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred in Dangerous Minds, which featured Coolio’s hit record Gangsta’s Paradise, paid tribute on Instagram.

Pfeiffer wrote that she is “heartbroken” by his untimely death and credited his song for the movie’s box office success.