Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dead at 79

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie has passed away aged 79 yesterday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Alexandra Glen/Featureflash

Christine McVie, who played with Fleetwood Mac and wrote some of their most iconic songs, has died aged 79, the band has confirmed.

The British singer-songwriter was behind some of the group’s biggest hits, including Little Lies, Everywhere, Don’t Stop, Say You Love Me, and Songbird.

Christine, who was married to Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie from 1968 to 1976,, died peacefully at a hospital in the company of her family following a “short illness.”

She joined the band at the start of the 1970s, before leaving after 28 years in 1998 and then returning again in 2014.

The band confirmed the sad news on Wednesday (November 30) in an emotional post shared with their 277k Twitter followers.

They penned, “There are no words to describe the sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.”

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies aged 79

The band continued, “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

Christine’s family also paid tribute in a separate post on the later singer’s Instagram, informing fans, “she passed away peacefully at hospital… following a short illness.”

Despite its tumultuous history, Fleetwood Mac became one of the best-known rock bands of the 1970s and 80s.

The band comprised of Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks.

Christine’s friend and bandmate Stevie posted a handwritten note on Instagram to pay tribute.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away,” she wrote.

“I didn’t even know she was ill … until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait.”

Christine McVie says she ‘had a blast’ during her time in the band

The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever.

Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album Rumours – inspired by the break-ups of the band’s couples – became one of the biggest-selling albums of all time – selling more than 40 million copies sold worldwide.

Speaking of that super successful period, Christine recently told the Guardian, “We were having a blast and it felt incredible to us that we were writing those songs.”

Christine was one of eight members of the band inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

McVie’s death comes two years after the Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green died at the age of 73.