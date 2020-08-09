Fivio Foreign responds to rumors that he was shot dead in Atlanta

Unconfirmed reports emerged that New York rapper Fivio Foreign was shot and killed in Atlanta outside of a nightclub he was hosting. Footage of the alleged shooting and rumors on social media claimed that Fivio was shot dead.

Footage emerged outside of Club Eleven45 in Atlanta. Some reports claim that Fivio was hosting while others say he was set to perform there later in the day.

Popular Hip Hop producer Murda Beatz initially stated that Fivio had been shot. The Canadian producer later issued a correction on social media with the following.

“My deepest apologies. I got a call from a friend in Atlanta who gave me false information. Thank god he’s ok and sorry for posting without confirmation anyone I upset by my mistake.”

However, several sources close to the Big Drip rapper says that he was unharmed in the shooting incident. Rapper Young Costamado said that Fivio was not involved in the alleged shooting incident and DJ A-Tron says that he spoke to the rapper via Instagram to confirm that he is alive.

Kenny Beats, a music producer, also took to Twitter to let fans know that the 30-year-old rapper is still alive.

Fivio Foreign seemingly responded to his death rumors by posting a video in a restaurant on his Instagram Story shortly after he began trending on social media.

Fivio Foreign says Pop Smoke’s death hurt him

Popular New York rapper and Fivio Foreign friend, Pop Smoke was tragically murdered in Los Angeles earlier this year in an apparent robbery. Other New York rappers murdered in 2020 include Nick Blixky and KJ Balla.

Fivio and Pop Smoke are generally credited for popularizing the New York drill music scene in late 2019 with hits such as Pop Smoke’s Dior, Welcome to the Party, and Fivio’s Big Drip. The two rappers collaborated frequently and Pop Smoke is rumored to appear in Fivio’s upcoming album.

Fivio, whose real name is Maxie Lee Ryles III, told VladTV that Pop Smoke’s death hurt him deeply and he compared the late rapper’s talent to 50 cent and New York drill pioneer Sheff G.

Fivio Foreign is set to release his debut album soon with a new music video coming out next week. He signed to Columbia Records last year after the success of his viral single Big Drip.