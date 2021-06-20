Fat Trel affiliate Boosa Da Shoota reportedly shot and killed

SB Rapper Boosa Da Shoota was reportedly shot dead at age 28. Pic credit: Boosa Da Shoota/Instagram

Boosa Da Shoota, a DC rapper and Fat Trel affiliate, was reportedly shot dead. The 28-year-old rapper’s death was confirmed by Fat Trel, who paid tribute to the late musician on Instagram.

Boosa burst into the Hip Hop scene in 2013 and represented Fat Trel’s Slutty Boyz crew. He is best known for his records Homicide, BadAss, and GBSB which featured Chief Keef and the late Fredo Santana.

Boosa was reportedly shot dead in Prince George County on Friday. A man was found unresponsive after officers responded to a shooting call at the 3300 block of Curtis Drive. The victim was not named in the CBS Baltimore report, but has been named locally.

No suspects had been named at the time of writing.

Rapper Fat Trel is currently incarcerated after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a ghost gun in 2020. He faces a maximum of 10 years. He reacted to Boosa’s death from prison, writing a lengthy tribute in part blaming himself and revealing his intention to retire from music.

We want to express our condolences to the family and friends of Slutty Boys very own Boosa (@boosa_sb) who was shot and killed last night. Fat Trel, who is a close friend and music partner of Boosa, made a post via Instagram mourning his death. pic.twitter.com/xkgzaEiwTb — Everything DC MD & VA (@TheDMVDailyy) June 19, 2021

Boosa posted his last Instagram post three days before his death. In the caption, he wrote the following: “Can’t Buy Love, Can’t Hide Hate, Hundred Percent Fact Most N****s Fake – something to post.”

Tributes pour in for Boosa Da Shoota

Rapper Wale reacted to the tragic news of Boosa’s death on Twiiter. “Na man … my heart just sunk,” he wrote followed an image of the late 28-year-old.

Several fans paid tribute on social media. “RIP BOOSA ONLY THING I CAN REMEMBER YOU BEING THE YOUNGEST AND STARTED RUNNING IT UP ON MAN TIME,” wrote VH1’s Young Von.

RIP BOOSA ONLY THING I CAN REMEMBER YOU BEING THE YOUNGEST AND STARTED RUNNING IT UP ON MAN TIME pic.twitter.com/r9cOdv9hv0 — DADDY© (@Vh1syoungvon) June 19, 2021

A fan paid a lengthy tribute on Facebook and wrote the following: “This isn’t how the story should ever end, especially for someone with so much talent and drive — Been knowing this young KING since 2013 and this loss further confirms the wickedness in these streets — Truly grateful his musical contribution and the solid energy behind it — I pray the family and those who loved him can take one day at a time man, I wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone — This situation is not cool man…Praying for all of you!”

Boosa was a father to a young son. His career peaked between 2013 and 2016 but the Washington, DC rapper has not put out much music in recent years.

Boosa was featured in XXL magazine early in his career where he named Tupac, Geto Boys, and Scarface among the rap artist he grew up listening to. When asked what his goals were in Hip Hop the then 20-year-old said: “To have my music played locally and internationally across the world for all my fans.”