Emily Ratajkowski reveals she weighed just 100 pounds earlier this year

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed she was down to 100 pounds during ‘scary’ weight loss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski has bravely opened up about her recent health struggles, which saw her experience a “really scary” weight loss.

The model filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in July after the producer reportedly cheated on Emily and slid into the DMs of multiple women.

The pair, who were married for four years, share a one-year-old son called Sylvester.

Now, the model has got candid with fans about how her emotions can affect her physically.

In an episode of her High Low podcast, the 31-year-old revealed how she often loses weight while struggling with her mental health.

“I think trauma lives in the body,” Emily shared on her podcast with guest Mia Khalifa.

Emily Ratajkowski reveals she was ‘recently’ down to 100 lbs

The Blurred Lines star added, “That’s been my experience.”

“When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight,” Emily continued. “I was down to 100 pounds recently, and it was really, really scary.”

Emily clarified that she has since gained the weight back.

She also noted that the weight loss was “a huge game-changer” for her, as she can now tell when she is happy.

Emily and Mia Khalifa spoke about numerous topics and delved deep into serious relationship topics.

Since her split from Sebastian, Emily has been candid about getting back into the dating scene.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in October, she revealed she was going on dates but had not yet joined dating apps, “but give me time!” she joked.

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson ‘dating’

One month later, it was reported that Emily had started dating Hollywood lothario, Pete Davidson.

The pair initially sparked romance rumors after they were allegedly spotted getting cozy on a date in Brooklyn.

A source confirming their relationship said that the two “have been talking for a couple of months now.”

The insider also added that Emily and Pete, who is Kim Kardashian’s ex, are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

Last weekend, the pair decided to make a very public statement at Madison Square Garden.

Pete and Emily were on hand to watch the New York Knicks take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

The alleged couple sat courtside rather than in a swanky owner’s box so that their date would be visible to all present.

The two were all smiles at the game, and if body language offered any indication of Emily’s feelings, her hand on Pete’s bicep certainly suggested interest.

Before the Emily and Pete rumors, Emily was linked to heartthrob Brad Pitt. A source said of Brad, “He thinks she’s the hottest thing on the planet”

Emily has allegedly moved on to Pete, who last dated Kim Kardashian before calling things off in August.

As Emily thrives in her single era, fans can’t wait to see what she does next.