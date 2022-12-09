Emily Ratajkowski reveals her experience in therapy and her ‘fear of abandonment’

Emily Ratajkowski opened up about going to therapy and overcoming her “fear of abandonment.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

On December 8, 2022, Emily Ratajkowski opened up about having an anxious attachment style during a podcast. The model got candid about working to overcome her fear of abandonment with the aid of therapy.

Ratajkowski confirmed that she has been in therapy for “quite a long time.” Through therapy, she started exploring attachment styles and learning about how they impacted her.

Initially, she tested as having an anxious-preoccupied attachment style. After going to therapy and working on herself, she progressed to a more secure attachment type.

For those unfamiliar with attachment styles, she explained how an anxious attachment style might manifest itself in an individual. Having an anxious attachment style means that one has low self-esteem and views themself poorly but views others in a positive light.

She stated on her podcast, “It means you really don’t want to be alone. … You’re always turning to your parent for more reassur[ance].”

Ratajkowski explained that having a supportive partner can help overcome anxious attachment styles. However, for her, she found that therapy was what really helped.

Emily Ratajkowski opened up more on her podcast

While in therapy, she was able to get to the root of her “fear of abandonment.” Understanding why she had an anxious attachment style was important to overcome it.

She also revealed that she is now working to develop a “secure” attachment with her son, Sylvester. Sylvester is almost 2 years old, and Ratajkowski shares him with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In addition to opening up about her anxious attachment style, Ratajkowski has also opened up about some other struggles in her life on her High Low podcast. In particular, she opened up about a “really scary” period when she lost weight rapidly.

She stated, “When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight.” She revealed that she was down to 100 pounds at one point and that the weight loss was scary for her.

However, she assured listeners that she had since regained her weight and was feeling better mentally and physically.

She explained that when she gains weight, it is how she knows that she is happy. Between improving her attachment style and getting her weight back, Ratajkowski appears to be doing much better now.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce in September

While Ratajkowski didn’t provide reasons for the rapid weight loss or anxious attachment style, she did touch on it being a stressful year for her. While she didn’t directly reference it, it is well known that she filed for divorce from Bear-McClard this year.

Their relationship reportedly ended in the summer, with Ratajkowski filing to make the split legal in September. She has not publicly addressed the reason for her split from Bear-McClard.

However, shortly before the divorce, reports arose alleging that Bear-McClard had cheated on Ratajkowski multiple times.

Since the divorce, though, Ratajkowski has confirmed that she is enjoying the single life. She explained that there was “freedom” to her divorce because it marked one of the first times that she has actually been single.

She told Variety, “I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.” Since her divorce, rumors have linked her to Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson, though neither of those relationships has been confirmed.