Edai 600 dead at 32: Chicago drill rapper was shot to death in fatal attack

Edai released music video Matte Black Freestyle a week before his death. Pic credit: Edai/YouTube.

Chicago drill rapper Edai 600, real name Cordai Ealy, was shot to death on Sunday morning. He was 32-years-old.

Edai was killed in the South Shore neighborhood in Chicago. The police said a man was standing outside on the 7200-block of South Bennett Avenue about 12:20 a.m. when an individual shot him multiple times in the chest and stomach, according to an ABC 7 Chicago report.

The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Cordai Ealy was not named in the report, but he was quickly identified on social media by several associates.

Police have not released any information on the suspect(s) as the investigation is ongoing. Additionally, it is unclear when writing this report how many shooters carried out the fatal attack.

Who was Edai 600?

Edai 600 was one of the early pioneers of the Chicago drill rap scene.

While he did not attain the commercial success of Chicago rappers such as Lil Durk, RondoNumbaNine, Chief Keef, King Von, and the deceased LA Capone, he inspired many, and some of them appeared in his early music videos.

Edai was the brother of Chicago rapper Cdai, real name Courtney Ealy, who is currently serving a 38-year sentence for a 2014 murder of a local taxi driver.

He accused rapper Tay 600 of ‘snitching’ on his brother Cdai, which he denied in a VladTV interview.

The late rapper was mocked on social media in 2017 after it was revealed he was working as a truck driver.

The late rapper was known for releasing diss tracks and is best known for his song, War, which Lil Durk remixed.

Edai was in a gang dispute with Chicago rapper FBG Duck and two traded diss tracks over the years. FBG Duck, 26, was shot to death in a Chicago shopping district in August 2020.

Three days before his untimely death, Edai teased some new music for his fans in what turned out to be his last Instagram post. In part, he wrote the following in the post’s caption with a snippet of his new music.

“I pledge allegiance to my fans to keep dropping the hottest S**t In America….”

Lil Reese, 600 Breezy, pay tribute to Edai

Edai 600 affiliates 600 Breezy and Lil Reese paid tribute to the 32-year-old rapper following the news of his death on social media. 600 are a set of the Black Disciples gang located in Chicago.

Lil Reese paid tribute to Edai on Twitter, he revealed they had their differences, but Ealy checked on him when he was grazed by a bullet earlier this year.

“Rip edai you grew up [with] me all that s**t. You thought I had [something] against you. I didn’t. ion wanna see nun of my ni**as like that cause when I just got graze you was checking up on me lowkey worried free cdai man.”

Rapper 600 Breezy shared a photo of himself and Edai on Instagram with the following caption: “I felt untouchable…. until today. @koopa600 [broken heart emoji].”

Edai was 32-year-old and is survived by his music and children.