Dua Lipa makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Romain Gavras at Cannes

Dua Lipa and her new boyfriend, Romain Gavras, were among this week’s guests at Cannes Film Festival, making for a few debuts.

Friday evening was the singer’s first time appearing on the annual event’s red carpet. It was also the first time she and Gavras made a red carpet appearance after months of rumors they were together.

Lipa, 27, who also debuted dramatic new bangs, made her debut when she appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of Elias Belkeddar’s Omar La Fraise.

The singer rocked a stunning black asymmetrical dress by Hedi Slimane for Celine, according to W Magazine. The eye-catching dress featured cut-outs across her chest and midsection and a revealing high-leg slit that extended up one side toward her hip.

Gavras, 41, opted for a classic black suit, with a white shirt and long black tie, also wearing black sunglasses during portions of his night with his girlfriend.

Their appearance at the event and an Instagram post featuring a sweet caption from Lipa seemingly confirmed their relationship.

Dua Lipa shares Cannes photos featuring boyfriend Romain Gavras

The singer shared a carousel post of photos, with the first showing her stunning look at Cannes as she struck a sideways pose near a balcony for an evening shot in her sleek dress.

Lipa, whose gorgeous outfit included black strappy heels, accessorized her look with diamond earrings and a matching bracelet.

The second slide reveals Dua Lipa as she poses sideways in her man’s arms and glances at the camera while he looks lovingly at his girlfriend.

Additional slides show the singer posing in her gorgeous attire by herself, with a final pic revealing the couple again as they walk down a hallway.

Dua Lipa smiles toward the camera while her boyfriend, now wearing dark shades, looks in her direction.

“hier soir à cannes avec mon cœur,” she wrote in her IG caption, which is loosely translated from French to English as “Last night my heart was in Cannes.”

Lipa’s Instagram share racked up over 4.3 million likes for the singer, going with 14,000-plus comments about her look and appearance with her man at the event.

Per Harper’s Bazaar, Lipa isn’t just in Cannes for the film festival, as she also has the launch of her new Versace collaboration.

Romain Garvas may be the singer’s first serious boyfriend

Lipa has been linked to several other men before Garvas. Her longtime boyfriend was Anwar Hadid, whom it was revealed Lipa broke up at some point in 2021.

She was also linked to comedian and show host Trevor Noah, as well as rapper Jack Harlow, who famously released a song in 2022 named Dua Lipa.

Lipa was first linked to Garvas this past February when she was spotted with a “mystery man” as they left the Netflix BAFTA afterparty in London. Several weeks later, they were seen holding hands in Paris as they left Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show.

Garvas is a French director and actor whose credits include music videos for Miley Cyrus and M.I.A., as well as the 2022 movie Athena, co-written by Elias Belkeddar, Ladj Ly, and Garvas.

As far as films go, Lipa will appear on the big screen within the coming months. She’ll appear as a Mermaid Barbie in the 2023 live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Lipa will make her acting debut in Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy thriller movie, Argylle. Per Billboard, Lipa will also create original music for the movie’s title track and score.