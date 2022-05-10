Dua Lipa is happy alone following Anwar Hadid breakup

Dua Lipa talks single life. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa graced the latest cover of Vogue Magazine, and she spoke up about single life following her split with Anwar Hadid.

Dua is currently on a massive world tour for her second album Future Nostalgia. The singer broke up with Anwar right before the tour, and she revealed that she wanted to be okay with herself as a single person.

The Levitating singer revealed details about her next solo date night plans after she recently went out to eat alone.

Dua Lipa talks about single life after Anwar Hadid break-up

Dua sat down with Vogue magazine, where she spoke about her background, her music, and her new life as a single woman. The singer is learning to be happy with herself, by herself, and says there is nothing wrong with that.

She explained, “The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone.”

Dua took herself out to eat in New York at Cosme restaurant. She shared that some people didn’t feel it was a big feat to dine alone, but it was a big step for her.

She revealed, “Some people on the internet were like, ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time.’ And I think that’s amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me. I was nervous—like, what am I gonna do? I don’t want to be on my phone.”

Dua enjoyed her solo dinner date and has plans for another date. This time, Dua is headed to the movies. She said, “I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?”

Dua will be sure to give details about her next solo date on Service95, her new podcast.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid break up after two years

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid were a cozy couple for nearly two years. Dua was often spotted with Anwar’s sister Bella Hadid, as the two formed a friendship.

Fans enjoyed the quirky couple and the relatable way that the two met. Dua shared that she slid into Anwar’s DMs on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In December, sources revealed that the former lovers were “taking a break” after a two-year relationship. That was five months ago, and it seems that both parties are enjoying the single life, with Dua going on solo dates after sold-out shows.