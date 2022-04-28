Dua Lipa loses her pants in thigh-high leather boots

Dua Lipa goes pantless. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa went pantless in a sultry leather ensemble that featured a lot of skin. The singer posted pictures from her tour and shared some cute mirror selfies.

Dua shared shots from different angles as she posed and adjusted herself for the photos.

The English pop star wore a black collared shirt dress, a black jacket, and black knee-high boots. Dua has toured the world since February for her album Future Nostalgia. She also launched a podcast, but the hard-working singer had time to share photos on social media.

Dua Lipa wears black without pants and rocks thigh-high leather boots

Dua Lipa showed off her toned thighs in a series of personal photographs she shared on social media. She wore a black collared shirt-dress and sheer tights underneath. The thigh-skimming dress did not require pants as it dropped low enough to hide what she needed to cover.

Dua looked sleek and sophisticated in the all-black ensemble and took pictures with and without her leather jacket. She rocked her signature purple chrome nails that matched her phone cover.

Dua wrote a simple alien emoji for the caption. Her hair was in a messy bun and Dua appeared to be bare-faced.

One trend that Dua Lipa has shown off has been the visible thong trend. A couple of her social media posts featured low-slung pants and visible underwear. Dua even offered close-ups of her hips and better displayed the view. Although her underwear was not visible in this shot, she certainly showed off a lot of skin in the risque look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua Lipa talks about haters, mental health

Dua Lipa did an interview with NPR, where she discussed her immigrant upbringing, social media bullying, and how she maintained her work ethic.

Dua said she came to a critical point in her life while writing her second studio album, and changed her way of thinking. She explained, “I realized that what anyone says doesn’t actually matter. It was something that I learned during the period of writing Future Nostalgia — I was able to shut people out.”

When speaking about her new perspective, Dua stated, “Now, if anybody says anything, it doesn’t even bother me. Nothing even cuts through, because I realized that if you’re passionate about something and you’re good at your job, and you write from the heart, no one can take that away from you.”

Dua’s tour continues next week, where she has two dates at the O2 Arena in London. She wraps up her tour dates in mid-November.