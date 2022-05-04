Dua Lipa shares dangerously high thigh-slit

Dua Lipa stuns on tour. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa had something to celebrate as she rocked the O2 Arena two nights in a row.

The Levitating singer graced the stage in custom Balenciaga and Dior as she danced and sang to her most popular hits. The Future Nostalgia tour is underway and headed to Germany and France after finishing dates in London.

Dua has managed to record her new podcast from the road and share behind-the-scenes pictures from her tour.

Dua Lipa shows off in thigh-high leather boots

Dua wore a black leather dress with a wide hem and a dangerously high thigh slit. She rocked brown leather boots, which came up to her thighs that she kicked in the air.

The singer posed in the empty O2 Arena, which later would fill up with fans eager to watch her perform.

Dua wore her hair down and natural and sported brightly tinted sunglasses. The long train of her dress followed her as she played around in the arena. Her shoulders were bare in the off-the-shoulder look, and she sported funky, blue acrylic nails.

Dua wrote in the caption, “bout to go 2-0 at the 02,” a reference to her two shows at the O2 Arena.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua’s shows went off seemingly without a hitch as she showed she could sing live and dance simultaneously.

Dua Lipa quit smoking to save her voice

Many people probably were unaware that Dua Lipa was a smoker. The songstress shared on her podcast that she kicked her filthy habit in an effort to preserve her voice for her nine-month tour.

She revealed on her podcast, Service 95, that she quit smoking and has stuck to it.

She shared that a bout with laryngitis caused her to quit smoking earlier than she planned. She explained, “I had laryngitis in December, and that kind of kickstarted me quitting smoking a month earlier than I was supposed to. But I did it, and I have stuck to it.”

Dua continued about the habit tracker she used. The app highlighted her healthy routines and self-care. She said, “I have this habit tracker on my phone, and every night I tick off all the good things that I’ve done for my body and things I’ve done for myself. I even make sure that I have time to read my book and I have some time to do some self-care.”

Dua continues to share updates as she makes her way across Europe and performs on scheduled dates.